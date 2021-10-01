Five Movies You Forgot Jason Momoa Starred In

If there’s one reason why anyone would forget any of the movies that Jason Momoa has starred in it would probably be due to the fact that everyone sees him as Aquaman now and that image is tough to shake. But it could also be that before his time on Game of Thrones and as the aquatic DC hero that he wasn’t as well known as many actors and was still making his way up. It’s very easy to say that Jason has come up in a big way when talking about his career since from being virtually unknown to being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood is a huge jump. But as it happens with many stars there are plenty of moments in their career that a lot of people either stop thinking about or forget entirely once they hit the big time, and with Jason, there are plenty of titles that have either been forgotten or pushed to the side to focus on his biggest hits.
Here are five movies that people forgot Jason Momoa starred in.
5. Bullet to the Head
It’s hard to think that a movie with Sylvester Stallone and Jason Momoa would be left behind, but despite the action in this particular story it wasn’t all that well-received and could possibly be called a cult classic or an underrated movie. But all in all the final fight scene was impressive until the very end. Playing the part of an assassin that was set against a professional hitman, Momoa looked like he could have held his own against Stallone, whose grizzled but rugged appearance has made him look insanely tough over the years. But then again, experience does have an edge over youthful exuberance and arrogance.
4. Road to Paloma
This story is pretty simple which could be why it was a there and gone type of movie since this did come at a time when Jason was starting to see his career rise a bit only to watch it fall back into relative obscurity for a short time before things started rolling along again. In fact, it almost feels as though he might have been on the verge of becoming too popular too soon, and perhaps it was necessary to dial it back just a bit before things got out of control. Whatever the case, this movie was about the main character and his need to run from the law after killing his mother’s rapist. Like a few of these types of movies it’s definitely violent, but in a convincing way that doesn’t go overboard.
3. Debug
A few of Jason’s movies didn’t really get a whole lot of description but this is one that didn’t need a lot since it’s pretty straightforward. When a small group of computer programmers are sent to an interstellar spaceship to debug the AI that runs the ship, the AI decides to fight back. What results is, as you can imagine, a battle that is something that many people might not fully understand but that many would no doubt liken to The Matrix or other machine vs. humans stories that would bring to mind a number of correlations that would be easy to identify. If nothing else, it does feel as though it might have been another bit of experience that Jason found valuable.
2. Braven
It’s not typically wise to fight a man on his own turf, and it’s definitely not wise to involve his family in the fight either. Jason plays a man whose family is endangered by his own employees who happen to be working for a drug lord that wants his missing product back. When the main character and his father engage in a shoot-out with the drug lord and his thug’s things get pretty serious as the father and son take out most of the thugs and eventually the drug lord. This was a movie that managed to get at least a little hype but still didn’t do quite as well as others that Jason has been a part of in recent years.
1. Wolves
This movie almost looks like it might have been made for TV with the type of effects that were used, but the story might actually be worth something. But if people didn’t know about this movie or passed it by then likely it meant that wasn’t all that great. The movie didn’t look that bad, to be honest since imaging Jason Momoa as a werewolf isn’t too difficult. But it’s kind of easy to see how Aquaman would overshadow this movie along with many others that he’s starred in.
Jason Momoa has been around for a while, but his most popular roles have only come within the last decade or so.