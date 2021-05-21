10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mozzy

Every rapper has a story, and Mozzy’s story is an interesting one. He recently announced he is dropping a new album titled, “Kommunity Service,” along with the cover art for his album, the list of tracks, and a few details about what his fans can expect. Everyone is waiting anxiously for the May 21 release, and he has fans ready to download every bit of it when it drops. He also has fans wanting to know more about him. With his name in the press, people realize they may not know as much as they’d like ,and they are ready to change that.
1. He’s from California
Born and raised, he’s a California boy through and through. He grew up in the Sacramento area. He was born on June 24, 1987. His full name is Timothy Cornell Patterson, though he chooses – like so many other musicians – to go by his stage name, Mozzy.
2. He Didn’t Live With His Parents
His parents were not a part of his life. We don’t know specifically why, but we know that he grew up with his grandmother because his parents were not part of his life. His grandmother raised him, and he lived with her in the Oak Park neighborhood in Sacramento.
3. He Dropped Out of High School
While working on his high school diploma, he decided it was not working for him. He didn’t want to do it anymore, so he dropped out of school. He did not just walk away, however. He did obtain his GED and work on his education in that manner of speaking. Though, he did not go to college.
4. He Began Focusing on His Career in 2010
He didn’t go to college, and he didn’t focus on his music career right away after he left high school. He worked jobs here and there, tried new things, tried different things, and finally decided in 2010 to focus on his music. It was at that point he made it clear this would be his future. He began working hard at that point, and he’s not slowed down since.
5. He Rapped with His Uncle
Some of his first raps were with his own uncle. His uncle is Genaro Patterson. He might not be famous, but he goes by the name GP the Beast, and local rappers and those who really follow the rap game know precisely who he is and what he has to offer. Before he began rapping as Mozzy, he used the name Lil Tim. He changed that after a few years.
6. His Grandmother Was a Black Panther Party Member
Growing up with his grandmother was interesting. They lived in Oak Park in Sacramento, and that is because she owned several homes there. She had that going on in her life, and she also had her homes to maintain, and we imagine she had a few renters over the years who she had to deal with and make sure were happy on a regular basis.
7.He Has Gang Affiliations
Mozzy and another local rapper by the name of Lavish D had issues long before Mozzy released a track called, “I’m Just Bein Honest,” which only made their issues stronger. Lavish D belongs to the Starzup Gang, and there were some issues between his gang and Mozzy’s gang. In fact, the two gangs got into a gunfight at the Arden Fair Mall in 2014.
8. He’s Had Many Legal Issues
Since 2005, he has been arrested on multiple occasions. He was arrested three times before 2008, again in 2014, and again in 2018. He wasn’t able to go on tour after he released four albums because he was still facing probation for two more years afterward. He even served a sentence at San Quentin. Most of his arrests are gun related.
9. He’s Doing Well
Mozzy has been working on his music for well over a decade now, but he’s spent a lot of that time in jail and not being able to tour. The pandemic didn’t help that, either. Despite not being able to take advantage of the full extent of his game, he’s managed to amass a small fortune that gives him an estimated net worth of around $750k.
10. He Has a Daughter
While we don’t know much about his daughter, we know her name is Zayda Patterson and that he made the announcement he would be a father sometime in 2017. He was exceptionally excited to become a father, and no one can blame him for that.