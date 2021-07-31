Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mr. Zeo

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mr. Zeo

58 seconds ago

Not much is known about Mr Zeo. He’s a man who remains a bit of a mystery to the world as there is so little personal information about him floating around on the internet. He doesn’t discuss his personal life. He doesn’t share photos of anything other than his work. He doesn’t end up in the press all the time. He’s not followed around by photographers. He doesn’t share anything personal in any of his social media biographies, and he is just a mystery. We know he’s musical, he’s talented, and he’s someone the world knows well in terms of his work, but who is he?

1. He is Uniquely Private

If you want to know anything about him, good luck to you finding out. Mr Zeo is like a vault when it comes to his personal life. The internet is filled with his work, his online playlists, and anything that has to do with music, but it has next to nothing about this man’s personal life. You can Google his name in every way imaginable. You can ask the internet who he is, and you can see what else there is, but you won’t get anything. He is a vault.

2. He Has A Lot of Instagram Followers

Even though he shares nothing about his personal life, he still has a lot of followers on social media. His Instagram page boasts a staggering 1 million followers, which is a huge milestone. He’s reached major influencer status, and he could charge a premium to share brands, work with companies, and collaborate with other businesses.

3. He Only Follows One Account

He might be relatively active on social media, but he only follows one account on Instagram. The account is the Perra Envidiosa Shop, which he also lists as his @ in his Instagram biography. Though we aren’t sure what he has to do with the shop, it’s clear he has some sort of vested interest in its success.

3. He’s Funny

In addition to being a musical artist, he’s a funny guy. He likes to post hilarious videos on his Instagram profile, and they certainly make us laugh. He has one of himself dancing around in a wig and acting like a woman while his friends do the same in the background. It’s good stuff. They’re funny.

4. He’s Body Confident

Another piece of personal information we can glean from his online presence is that he’s comfortable in his own skin. He has no problem posting videos and photos of himself without a shirt on, and his fans seem to enjoy it when he does. He’s confident.

5. He Has A Lot of Tattoos

We don’t know what they mean or when he got them, but he appears to have many tattoos. They are creative, too. He clearly goes to someone with a lot of talent to have them done, and he is clearly very thoughtful about what kind of body art he chooses prior to going into the tattoo parlor to have a new piece done.

6. He Appreciates his Fans

His followers are exceptionally important to him, and he makes it clear by thanking them for their continued support. He reached a staggering 10 million followers on TikTok back in April 2021, and he thanked his followers for making this happen for him. His appreciation does not go unnoticed by his fans, either.

7. He is High Energy

It might be just his videos and his work that he’s doing online, but he comes across as a man with a lot of energy. It’s not a bad thing, either. He is clearly happy to be doing what he is doing, and he is clearly on his way to continue doing more. He’s a man who has a lot going on in his life, and he is not wasting a moment of what he’s doing by being low-energy.

8. He Knows Women

He is clearly in touch with the way women think and feel because he is spot on with his many videos about women. While we know that he is doing what he is doing for comedy, he’s not too far off on most of his work. He’s a funny guy, but he also seems to know what he’s talking about.

9. He Might be Single

…but we don’t know for certain. He doesn’t post any photos of himself with any specific woman or say anything about a romantic partner, but that does not mean he’s not dating. While we cannot confirm this, we do know that he probably has a lot of people who would be willing to date him in a heartbeat.

10. He Loves Meeting Followers

If you see him out and about, don’t be afraid to say hi, wave, ask for a photo, tell him you love him, whatever. He loves it. He enjoys speaking to his fans and learning more about them. After all, without them, he wouldn’t be where he is in life.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Bad Batch: War-Mantle Recap
That 70s Show
How to Watch Every Season of “That 70s Show”
How to Watch Every Season of Person of Interest
10 Reasons to Stream Schmigadoon on Apple TV
War Machine Explains how He is Different from Iron Man
Five Movies From The 1940s That Should Never Get The Reboot Treatment
Netflix to Film Kissing Booth 3 in August: Everything you Need to Know
Five 90s Comedy Movie Sidekicks We Didn’t Need
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mr. Zeo
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Garett Nolan
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Flavia Pavanelli
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alexa Swinton
dc fortnite comic
Who Should Appear in The Next DC/Fortnite Comic Crossover?
batman fortnite 6
Batman’s Fortnite Adventure Concludes in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6
batman fortnite 5
Betrayal Lies Ahead in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5
batman fortnite 4
Deathstroke Makes His Move in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4
Why Hanafuda Earrings are So Important in Demon Slayer
What We Know about Goblin Slayer Season 2 So Far
Anime You Should Watch: Tokyo Revengers
dragon ball z super android 13
Is Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13 Worth Watching?
marvel's avengers
Marvel’s Avengers Finally Gets Destiny-Style Raids in July Update
Your Guide to Voting For This Year’s Esports Awards
Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Break New Ground With Open-World Games?
destiny 2 crossplay
Bungie Updates Players on Destiny 2 Crossplay, What Can We Expect?