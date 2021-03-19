Home
My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game Announced

Well, this is definitely not something that I expected to see on my timeline. It looks like we’re getting a My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game from Jasco Games that will be distributed by a company called Asmodee USA. Like I said, this is definitely not something that I had expected, but it has also definitely piqued my interest. Now, you may be wondering who Jasco Games and Asmodee USA are and what they do, and those are great questions – some that I’m looking to answer for you. So let’s get to taking a look at what this new My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game is, as well as who Jasco Games and Asmodee USA are and what they do!

Who is Jasco Games?

According to the official Jasco Games website, “Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jasco Games is a premier designer and publisher of tabletop games, collectible card games, board games, and more. Established in 1998, Jasco Games brings big screen classics and pop culture icons to life – and to your game tables! We’re on a constant mission to create high quality games that are true to the source material and packed with layers of fun and fresh concepts!” Jasco Games has worked with licensing partners such as Zenescope, Lynnvander, Toho, WB Games, Sunrise, Studiocanal, Paramount, NetherRealm, L99, Funimation, 20th Century Fox, Capcom, and Bandai Namco. They have also developed collectible card games, board games, and more for brands like Soul Calibur VI, Mortal Kombat X, Evil Dead 2, Cowboy Bebop, Grimm Fairy Tales, Street Fighter, Street Fighter vs Darkstalkers, Darkstalkers, Megaman, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Yu Yu Hakusho, Red Horizon, Top Gun, World of Indines, Seventh Cross, Albion’s Legacy, Deep 5, and now My Hero Academia with its new collectible card game coming soon.

Who is Asmodee USA?

Asmodee USA is in charge of the distribution of the upcoming My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game. “Asmodee USA Distribution is a sales, marketing, and distribution arm of the global Asmodee Group, a leading international company dedicated to bringing great games and amazing stories to all corners of the world. Asmodee USA Distribution represents the strongest portfolio of board games in the industry, including such favorite titles as Catan, Ticket to Ride, Spot It!, Pandemic, Just One, Dixit, X-Wing™, Dead of Winter, and many more.” Here’s what Asmodee USA had to say about the announcement. “Asmodee USA announced their exclusive worldwide English language distribution agreement for the My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game from Jasco Games. By combining their powers in a fight against boredom, this partnership will allow fans of the popular anime series and UniVersus™CCG to experience the narrative in a new way.”

What is the My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game?

In a press release available for the general public to access, for the My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game, Asmodee USA states: “In the My Hero Academia CCG, players build powerful decks around their favorite heroes, like All Might, Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo, and battle against other fan favorite characters from Class 1-A. The My Hero Academia CCG utilizes Jasco Games’ popular and proven UniVersus system.New players are being kept in mind, ensuring any fan of CCGs or the My Hero Academia show will enjoy the game. Asmodee USA and Jasco Games will also support the game with organized play to bolster the community around the CCG. Additional information on organized play will be available in the future.”

When does it come out?

According to the same press release above, “The My Hero Academia CCG will launch in Summer 2021. Asmodee USA will work with select distributors to ensure the game is available to as wide an audience as possible. Stores will have access to several products for Wave 1 of the game, including: the 2-Player Rival Deck to start players off in the game; booster boxes containing 24 packs (10 random cards per pack), Deck-Loadable Content packs with set Character Cards and their Attacks, and playmats featuring iconic characters from the anime.”

As surprised as I was about this announcement, I’m incredibly excited and I hope that I can use this to get myself into the world of collectible card games. They seem to have blown up in popularity as of late, especially with Pokemon cards going out of stock in almost every major retailer on the planet. I’m definitely going to try my best to get my hands on the My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game and hopefully get a rare All Might card. Here’s hoping my luck goes well!

