10 Things You Didn’t Know about Myha’La Herrold

6 mins ago

2020 is shaping up to be a life changing year for Myha’la Heerold. The young actress recently got a breakout opportunity when she was cast with a starring role in the new HBO series, Industry. While the show isn’t her first on screen appearance, it’s the first time she’s gotten to lead a series and she certainly doesn’t disappoint. Her poise and professionalism make it impossible to tell that she’s a newcomer. Even though the series is just getting started, Myha’La is already getting a lot of attention and she’s building a fan base that includes people from all over the world. With her combination of hard work and talent, we have a strong feeling that we’ll be seeing a lot more of her in the future. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Myha’La Herrold.

1. She Is A Carnegie Melon Alum

Even though she’s new to the professional acting world, Myha’La isn’t a new comer to acting in general and she’s gotten some very good training. Myha’La attended Carnegie Melon University in Pittsburgh where she earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in acting/musical theater.

2. She Is From California

Although she headed to Pennsylvania for college, Myha’La is originally from the west coast. She was born in the San Jose, CA area. It was there where she first developed an interest in acting and started to pursue it. In 2014, she won a California High School Musical Theater Award.

3. She Wasn’t Planning On Getting Into TV

Myha’La got her start in theater, and her goal was always to continue working on stage. Getting into TV wasn’t something she planned for so she was pleasantly surprised when the opportunity to do Industry came along. She told W Magazine, however, that there was a slight learning curve.

4. She Isn’t Afraid To Speak Her Mind

Even though Myha’La is young, she has a very good sense of who she is and what she believes in. She is passionate about human rights causes such as the Black Lives Matter Movement and LGBT rights. She isn’t afraid to share those passions with the world and has been very vocal about her opinions on social media.

5. She Has A Very Close Relationship With Her Mom

Many people in the entertainment industry have sad stories about how their parents refused to support their dreams, but Myha’La isn’t one of those people. Her mother has always been very supportive of her creativity. The two have a very close relationship and Myha’La frequently shouts her mother out on social media.

6. She Likes To Sing

Acting may be the thing that has gotten Myha’La the most attention, but she’s also a talented singer  and she loves music. During her interview with W Magazine she said, “My mom loves to say that I came out of the womb singing, which is a strange image.” While doing theater work at Carnegie Mellon, she got the chance to perform in several musicals.

7. She Formed A Close Bond With Her Industry Cast Mates

Being cast in Industry was a huge adjustment for Myha’La. Not only did she have to get used to the process of acting on screen, but she also had to adjust to a new culture after moving to London where the show was filmed. Fortunately, her cast mates took her under their wing and she was able to form great relationships with them.

8. She Has Dealt With Insecurity

It’s easy to assume that a people who work in the entertainment industry are full of confidence, but that isn’t always the case. In an interview with Heroine Magazine, Myha’La admitted that she’s dealt with “loneliness and insecurity” especially after graduating from college. At one point, she was questioning her future as an actress before the opportunity for Industry came along.

9. She Is A Big Fan Of The Undoing

Not only is Myha’La the star of an HBO series, she’s a fan of one as well. She told Bustle that she’s obsessed with the new HBO series, The Undoing. The show stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as a wealthy couple whose world is turned upside down when Grant’s character is accused of killing his mistress.

10. She Is Proud To Provide Representation

It’s no secret that the entertainment industry isn’t the most inclusive place in the world, and it can be difficult for actors of color to find opportunities that don’t reinforce stereotypes. Myha’La is proud to be part of a series that is relatable and provides representation for other people like her.


