For lots of athletes, making it to the Olympics is one of their biggest goals. When gymnast MyKayla Skinner made the United States team for the 2020 Olympics, she finally got to see that dream come true. Unfortunately, however, her experience was short-lived. Her time at the Olympics ended after just one day when she failed to qualify for a final event. Even though things didn’t go the way she’d hoped, MyKayla still made it further than most athletes can even imagine. In addition to making it to the Olympics, she has a lot of other great accomplishments that she can always be proud of. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about MyKayla Skinner.
1. She’s From Arizona
MyKayla was born and raised in Arizona where she comes from a very close family. She also comes from a family with a bit of a background in gymnastics. Both of MyKayla’s sisters were also gymnasts and they are a big part of what inspired her to get into the sport.
2. She’s Popular On YouTube
MyKayla’s Olympic career may be over, but she definitely has a future when it comes to being a content creator. She started a YouTube channel several years ago and it has become very popular. Her YouTube channel has 105,000 subscribers and more than 11 million views.
3. She Had COVID-19
COVID-19 has impacted countless people all over the world, and MyKayla is one of the many who has been personally affected. In January of 2021, MyKayla was hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19 related pneumonia. The virus threatened to derail her career and she decided to withdraw from the 2021 Winter Cup.
4. She’s Married
MyKayla may be young, but you know what they say: when you know, you know. That explains exactly how MyKayls felt about her husband Jonas Harmer. The couple got engaged in the fall of 2016 and tied the knot the following month. As you can probably guess, Jonas is her biggest fan.
5. She Likes Giving Back To Others
MyKayla has built a very big platform during her gymnastics career, and she has made it a point to do what she can to help those in need. She has worked with a charity organization called Feed My Starving Children. The organization believes in feeding children physically and spiritually.
6. She Loves Fashion
Most of the world has only ever seen MyKayla in her gymnastics leotards, but when she isn’t on the mat she loves to show off her great sense of style. Fashion is one of her favorite ways to express herself and she knows how to put the perfect outfit together for any occasion. She loves posting pictures of her favorite fits and her followers seem to really enjoy seeing the kinds of things she likes to wear.
7. She Won’t Go Back To Competing In College
After high school, gymnasts are typically broken down into two categories: elite and collegiate. As you can guess, collegiate gymnastics compete for their college/university team while elite gymnastics typically compete on behalf of their country. After competing on the University of Utah’s team for three seasons, MyKayla decided that she will not be returning to the team after the Olympics. However, she does plan on completing her degree.
8. She Likes Spending Time Outdoors
MyKayla has spent most of her life training inside of a gym, but that doesn’t mean that’s the only thing she likes to do. When she gets time off, she enjoys being outdoors and enjoying the beauty of nature. Some of her favorite things to do include going for walks and hanging out by the water.
9. She’s Dealt With Anxiety
It goes without saying that being in great physical shape is a must for a gymnast. However, that isn’t the only thing that matters. Being in good mental shape is also very important. Throughout her career, MyKayla has had to face just as many mental battles and she has physical ones. Along the way, she has felt the anxiety that comes with performing at such a high level and she has worked hard to make sure that she’s taking care of her mental health.
10. She’s A Pet Parent
MyKayla and her husband don’t have any children, but they’ve still started a little family. In 2020, they adopted a Bengal cat named Blue. Even though Blue doesn’t have her own social media account, MyKayla has dedicated an entire highlight section on her Instagram profile to her adorable little fur baby. While it’s clear that she is a cat person, MyKayla also has love for dogs.