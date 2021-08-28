Most people would agree that the idea of marrying a person you don’t meet until your wedding day sounds pretty crazy. However, Lifetime has managed to make an entire series out of it. For the last seven years, Married at First Sight has attempted to pair hopeful singles with the potential love of their lives. After years of struggling to find Mr. Right, Myrla Feria decided that marrying a complete stranger probably wasn’t such a crazy idea after all. However, after meeting her husband, Gil, for the first time, it appears that she may have bitten off more than she can chew. His simple lifestyle and her expensive taste may prove to be a match made in MAFS hell. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Myrla Feria.
1. She Hadn’t Seen MAFS Before Being Cast
When someone agrees to do a show like Married at First Sight, most people assume that they’ve at least seen a few episodes. However, that wasn’t true for Myrla. During an interview with Dish Studio, Myrla shared that she had never even heard of the show initially. After she began the casting process, she decided to go back and binge-watch the first season.
2. Her Father Was Murdered
Everybody likes to have things in common with their significant other, but sadly one of the only things that Gil and Myrla have in common is the fact that both of their fathers were murdered. According to Myrla’s re-telling of events, her father was murdered by his girlfriend’s daughter.
3. She Studied Early Childhood Education
Education has always been important to Myrla. According to Myrla’s LinkedIn profile, she attended the University of Texas Pan-American where she earned a bachelor’s degree in bilingual-early childhood education. She also has a master’s degree in public health from the same institution.
4. She Felt Like The Wedding Was Too Long
Most people would love for their wedding day to last forever, but Myrla actually couldn’t wait for hers to end. According to Reality TV World, Myrla said, “I was just done with the wedding. It was too much, too long.” The fact that she felt this way probably wasn’t a good sign for the marriage.
5. MAFS Is her First TV Experience
Some people question whether the cast of Married at First Sight is made up of actors. At least for Myrla, that doesn’t seem to be the case. As far as we can tell, Married at First Sight is the first and only TV show Myrla has been a part of. There’s nothing to suggest that she plans to look for other opportunities within the entertainment industry now that her foot is in the door.
6. Lots Of Viewers Aren’t Feeling Her
From the moment Myrla made her first on-screen appearance on the show, it was very clear that she liked the finer things in life and she had absolutely no problem making that known. Although there are definitely people who find this to be an admirable quality, many viewers instantly pegged her as the season’s villain. Either way, though, Myrla doesn’t seem like the type to care what people think about her.
7. She’s A Private Person
Myrla isn’t the kind of person who is going to open up to people after just a few conversations. In fact, she is the exact opposite. She is extremely private and she likes to keep her personal information to herself. While this is very useful in some situations, it can prove to be an issue when trying to get to know the stranger you just married.
8. You Won’t Be Able To Find The Tea On Her Social Media Profile
Now that Myrla is a legitimate reality TV star, lots of people have probably flocked to social media in hopes of learning more about her. Unfortunately for them, there isn’t much information to find. While she does have an Instagram account, it’s currently set to private. Once the season is done, she may open it back up.
9. She And Gil Probably Aren’t Together
Since Myrla’s season of MAFS is still airing, it’s difficult to say for sure how things ended up going between her and Gil. However, several fans seem to believe that the two are no longer together. In reality, anyone who has been watching the show probably isn’t too surprised by this.
10. Family Is Important To Her
Even though Myrla’s parents decided to go their separate ways, she still comes from a close-knit family, and she really values her relationships with her loved ones. She has an especially tight bond with her brother and he made it very clear to Gil that he doesn’t play when it comes to his sister.