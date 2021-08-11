Most people would agree that getting paid to travel the world is a pretty sweet gig, and for Mzi Dempers, it has become his reality. His work in the yachting industry has allowed him to sail to some beautiful destinations, and in 2021, it also led to him becoming a reality TV star. He was cast in the Bravo series Below Deck: Meditterannean and he is definitely a natural in front of the camera. Despite only being a deckhand, Mzi takes his role very seriously and he does everything he can to make sure things are running smoothly and his guests have a great experience. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mzi Dempers.
1. He Was Adopted
Mzi was born and raised in South Africa and he was adopted at a very early age. He comes from a very close family and he has two brother who also work in the yachting industry. For the most part, however, he has remained pretty private when it comes to his personal life.
2. He Has An Account On Cameo
Mzi may be new to the reality TV world, but he’s already doing everything he can to make the most of his 15 minutes of fame. He has an account on Cameo where he records and sells personalized video shoutouts for his fans. He is currently charing $22 per video.
3. He’s Passionate About Inspiring The Youth
It’s no secret that the future of the world rest in the hands of the younger generation, and this is something Mzi takes very seriously. He hoeps to do everything he can to empower and inspire the youth and show them that they have the power to accomplish their goals.
4. Below Deck Is His First TV Show
Being a reality TV star probably isn’t something Mzi envisioned for himself, but here it is. From what we can tell, Below Deck Mediterranean is the only show Mzi has done. However, now that he’s gotten his foot in the door there’s a chance he could stick around the entertainment industry and look for other opportunities.
5. He’s All About Positivity
Things in Mzi’s life haven’t always been easy, but he’s never let that stop him from having a positive outlook. He is the kind of person who prefers to see the class as half full and he loves spreading that energy to the people he comes in contact with. Of course, this mind set has probably helped him through lots of situations.
6. He Started His Yachting Career In 2017
Mzi isn’t new to yachting, but he’s not exactly a vet either. During an interview with Nicki Swift, Mzi said, “I did my courses back in 2017. And so I guess that would be four years, but it hasn’t been consistent. So I got into it and then went into other things and then got back into it and then went into other things and got back into it again. It’s been a bit of a roller coaster.”
7. He’d Watched Below Deck Before Being Cast
There are quite a few cast members on Below Deck who have shared that they didn’t watch the show before they became a part of it. That’s not true for Mzi, though. While he certainly wasn’t a diehard fan of the series, he did watch a few episodes here and there.
8. He Loves Connecting With Fans
Despite still being relatively new to the reality TV world, Mzi has already built a pretty impressive fan base and the numbers just keep going up. He is thankful for all of the support they’ve shown him so far and he loves connecting with his fans on social media as often as he can.
9. He Enjoyed Working With Captain Sandy
When asked about his experience working with Captain Sandy, Mzi said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it”. He also added, “she’s tough but fair. And for me, I thought that at times it was difficult to read her emotions and gauge as to where you stood with her. Which obviously makes things quite difficult, because you want to always be on your best for the captain and get an understanding. But at the same time, she was very understanding and gave opportunity.”
10. He Loves Spending Time With Friends
Even though he’s not on the fast track to reality TV stardom, Mzi isn’t letting it go to his head. He hasn’t forgotten about the people who were in his life before and he still loves spending time with them. When he isn’t busy working, you can usually catch him enjoying life with his friends.