Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mzi Dempers

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mzi Dempers

49 seconds ago

Most people would agree that getting paid to travel the world is a pretty sweet gig, and for Mzi Dempers, it has become his reality. His work in the yachting industry has allowed him to sail to some beautiful destinations, and in 2021, it also led to him becoming a reality TV star. He was cast in the Bravo series Below Deck: Meditterannean and he is definitely a natural in front of the camera. Despite only being a deckhand, Mzi takes his role very seriously and he does everything he can to make sure things are running smoothly and his guests have a great experience. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mzi Dempers.

1. He Was Adopted

Mzi was born and raised in South Africa and he was adopted at a very early age. He comes from a very close family and he has two brother who also work in the yachting industry. For the most part, however, he has remained pretty private when it comes to his personal life.

2. He Has An Account On Cameo

Mzi may be new to the reality TV world, but he’s already doing everything he can to make the most of his 15 minutes of fame. He has an account on Cameo where he records and sells personalized video shoutouts for his fans. He is currently charing $22 per video.

3. He’s Passionate About Inspiring The Youth

It’s no secret that the future of the world rest in the hands of the younger generation, and this is something Mzi takes very seriously. He hoeps to do everything he can to empower and inspire the youth and show them that they have the power to accomplish their goals.

4. Below Deck Is His First TV Show

Being a reality TV star probably isn’t something Mzi envisioned for himself, but here it is. From what we can tell, Below Deck Mediterranean is the only show Mzi has done. However, now that he’s gotten his foot in the door there’s a chance he could stick around the entertainment industry and look for other opportunities.

5. He’s All About Positivity

Things in Mzi’s life haven’t always been easy, but he’s never let that stop him from having a positive outlook. He is the kind of person who prefers to see the class as half full and he loves spreading that energy to the people he comes in contact with. Of course, this mind set has probably helped him through lots of situations.

6. He Started His Yachting Career In 2017

Mzi isn’t new to yachting, but he’s not exactly a vet either. During an interview with Nicki Swift, Mzi said, “I did my courses back in 2017. And so I guess that would be four years, but it hasn’t been consistent. So I got into it and then went into other things and then got back into it and then went into other things and got back into it again. It’s been a bit of a roller coaster.”

7. He’d Watched Below Deck Before Being Cast

There are quite a few cast members on Below Deck who have shared that they didn’t watch the show before they became a part of it. That’s not true for Mzi, though. While he certainly wasn’t a diehard fan of the series, he did watch a few episodes here and there.

8. He Loves Connecting With Fans

Despite still being relatively new to the reality TV world, Mzi has already built a pretty impressive fan base and the numbers just keep going up. He is thankful for all of the support they’ve shown him so far and he loves connecting with his fans on social media as often as he can.

9. He Enjoyed Working With Captain Sandy

When asked about his experience working with Captain Sandy, Mzi said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it”. He also added, “she’s tough but fair. And for me, I thought that at times it was difficult to read her emotions and gauge as to where you stood with her. Which obviously makes things quite difficult, because you want to always be on your best for the captain and get an understanding. But at the same time, she was very understanding and gave opportunity.”

10. He Loves Spending Time With Friends

Even though he’s not on the fast track to reality TV stardom, Mzi isn’t letting it go to his head. He hasn’t forgotten about the people who were in his life before and he still loves spending time with them. When he isn’t busy working, you can usually catch him enjoying life with his friends.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Pursuit of Love: Period Drama Fanatics, Converge
10 Things You Didn’t Know about HGTV’s “Cheap Old Houses”
“A Very Bonang Year” Makes Its Debut On Showmax
The Reason Why Bob Saget Narrated How I Met Your Mother
Ben Platt Reacts (Again) To People Saying He’s Too Old To Play Evan Hansen
Deadpool vs. The Suicide Squad: Which R Rated Superhero Flick Is Better?
Memento
Five Movies From The Early 2000s That Should Never Get The Reboot Treatment
Ranking All The X-Men Films From Best To Worst
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mzi Dempers
Christina Applegate Announces She Has Multiple Sclerosis
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elissar Zakaria Khoury
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Vidyut Jammwal
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Top Five Villains from The Black Panther Comic Series
The Top Five Villains in the Daredevil Comic Series
Anime You Should Watch: Another
What We Know about Wotakoi Season 2 So Far
Boruto: The Power of the Karma Seal Explained and Ranked
10 Tragic Backstories of Your Favorite Happy Anime Characters
Five Video Games Debuting Later This Year To Be Excited For: Part Two
Bring Back the Screen-Game Adaptation
“Parappa the Rapper” Remains a Timeless Masterpiece
Tribeca Festival Adds New Selection For Games