10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nadine Lustre

Nadine Lustre has been in the news lately following her breakup with James Reid as well as her decision to be her own manager. The actress surprised fans by still hanging out with James despite them not being a couple anymore; hence people thought they were still together. The two confirmed the split, but James said they would be working together in Nadine’s first solo project as she continues with her singing career. As we wait to see what she has in store for us, let’s share what we know so far about her.
1. She once contemplated suicide
Depression has resulted in death plucking the best talent in the world of entertainment, Robin Williams and Chester Bennington are among the few who committed suicide due to the mental illness. Nadine almost joined the list a few years back when she sank into depression; the Filipino actress felt she was not enough, and the negative thoughts pushed her to contemplate suicide. Fortunately, she surrounded herself with the right crowd and got the help she needed. Nadine now advises her fans that it is okay not to be okay, but they should never think about hurting themselves.
2. She blamed herself for her brother’s suicide
Nadine’s brother committed suicide, and she thought that since she was his elder sister, she should have seen it coming and found a way to prevent it. Unfortunately, she had no idea what her brother was going through. She told ABS-CBN that is only after his death that the family discovered his tormented thoughts as per his poems and blog posts.
3. Her first business
Nadine may already be a successful person in the entertainment world, but she still has an entrepreneurial spirit that she tapped into at the age of 23. She opened her first store, Nail’s Glow and Body Spa, and became the youngest franchisee of the company till now. She reasoned that since she loves getting her nails done, there might be others like her hence the need to give them a place to cater to their needs. She disclosed that she tried being on top of things at the salon, but her mother also helped her manage it.
4. She was mistaken to have an attitude problem
Nadine has always suffered from social anxiety and panic attacks; therefore, when she was young, she was mistaken to have an attitude problem. She said that she tried seeking help, but since Nadine did not want to be solely dependent on it, she instead thought it better to surround herself with an understanding support system. Of all the people she credits for helping her is James Reid. Still, her attitude problem was criticized by the public, especially after a video showed her allegedly pushing a girl away from her then-boyfriend, James.
5. She hoped to have James spend the rest of her life with her
Nadine once said that she was thankful that James walked into her life, and she hoped they could spend the rest of their lives together. Unfortunately, her hopes were thwarted when they split up, citing the need for them to focus on themselves. However, even after splitting, Nadine admitted that James will always hold a special place in her heart.
6. She does not mind posing nude
If you have it, then you have to flaunt it; at least that is what Nadine seems to believe in as per her Instagram posts. Unlike the rest of us who will celebrate our birthdays with a cake and maybe an expensive gift, the actress decided to celebrate hers with a topless photoshoot. Nadine wore jeans which she did not bother zipping up so we could see her Calvin Klein underwear. Both her upper body and feet were bare as she squatted to have her legs and arms covering up her breasts.
7. Viva Artist Agency no longer represents her
Nadine stated through her lawyers, Kapunan and Castillo Law Agency, that she had terminated her contract with Viva Artist Agency. As per the announcement, Nadine will, from now on, be her own manager; the termination was under Article 1920 of the Civil Code of the Philippines. However, Viva Artist Agency insisted that she is still their client and whoever signs her up will be sued. Following the threat, Lorna Kapunan said that they are not afraid of any legal action that Viva takes against Nadine since it will enable the litigation to continue in the appropriate channels. According to Coconuts Manila, Nadine did not give any reasons for the termination.
8. The first person to know about her relationship with James was her father
James said that although he grew up in Australia, he still practices Filipino tradition. Therefore before he could even court her, he had to ask Nadine’s father if he was okay with it. Thankfully, he said yes, and James asked Nadine to be his girlfriend during a dinner date. Her mother must have also supported the relationship because she posted on Instagram a week after the two became a couple that James should take care of Nadine.
9. Her net worth
By 2017, Nadine was featured among the top ten richest actors in the Philippines. According to Phil News, the actress has a net worth of about 151 million pesos which is equivalent to $7.55 million. Her sources of income include acting, modeling, singing, and hosting television shows. Since the actress started her career in her childhood and is now determined to make it even without an agent, she must be overly optimistic about the future.
10. She was ridiculed for her mental health
Some people can be so insensitive; one radio host, Jobert Sucaldito, said that since Nadine had left a cryptic message about wanting to jump off a building, he hoped that she jumped. That message drew a lot of reactions, and people told him to apologize through #ApologizeToNadine that became the third hottest topic trending of the day. ABS-CBN News, where Sulcadito is a host, said it would take the comments seriously and hold the host accountable for his remarks.