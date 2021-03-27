Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nadiya Hussain

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nadiya Hussain

31 seconds ago

Nadiya Hussain has always loved being in and around the kitchen, but she probably never thought that it would turn her into a star. Little did she know, however, her skills in the kitchen would eventually earn her the admiration of people all over the world. After winning The Great British Bake Off in 2015, Nadiya’s star began to rise and it hasn’t slowed down since. In 2017, she even got her own show called Nadiya’s British Food Adventure. Now she’s back on TV with another show called Nadiya Bakes and it’s the perfect thing to watch if you’re looking for something light-hearted (and delicious) to take your mind off everyday stress.  Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Nadiya Hussain.

1. Her Father Was A Chef

Nadiya’s father was a chef and owned a local Indian restaurant. Nadiya’s love for food developed at a very early age and she grew up in and around the kitchen. It didn’t take her long to see food as something more than just something people need to eat to survive.

2. She Likes To Read

With a schedule that is constantly jam-packed, Nadiya probably doesn’t get nearly as much time to read as she’d like. When she does get the time, however, she enjoys curling up with a good book and getting lost in a story. Occasionally, she’ll even share photos of the books she’s reading with her followers on Instagram.

3. She Is An Author

Nadiya doesn’t just like reading books, she likes writing them as well. She has released more than a dozen books since 2016 and some people may be surprised to know that they aren’t all cookbooks. She has written four children’s books and a fiction trilogy based on a group of characters called the Amir sisters.

4. She Suffers From A Panic Disorder

When the camera is rolling Nadiya may seem cool and confident, but many people don’t know how much strength it has taken for her to get there. She dealt with anxiety as a child and was diagnosed with a panic disorder when she was a teenger for which she underwent cognitive behavioral therapy.

5. She Has Won Awards

Having a lot of followers is won thing, but nothing feels quite as good as wining a tangible award for your hard work and talent. At this point in her career, Nadiya is lucky to be able to say she’s won several. She has nearly a half dozen awards to her name and there’s a very good chance she’s going to bring home even more in the years to come.

6. She And Her Husband Have An Arranged Marriage

Although Nadiya was born in England, her family’s roots trace back to Bangledesh where arranged marriages are relatively common. Nadiya and her husband were arranged to me married and they not have three children together. When discussing her marriage, Nadiya told Youth Magazine, “We did things backwards. There are lots of people who know they want to be with each other for ever and then they get married, but we did it the other way around. We got lucky.”

7. She Likes Giving Back To Others

For Nadiya, having a large platform is about much more than being popular. She loves being able to give back to the communities that are important to her. Over the years she has gotten involved with several charity organizations including the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

8. She Doesn’t Let Her Haters Bring Her Down

There are countless people all over the world who love Nadiya, what she does, and what she stands for. On the other hand, however, she has also had to deal with more than her fair share of haters. Despite the negative comments that come her way, Nadiya does her best to ignore them and keep pushing forward.

9. She Is Not Afraid Of Change

Change is a natural part of life and while there are some people who refuse to accept that, Nadiya understands that it’s inevitable.  Although Nadiya wants to do what she’s doing for as long as she can, she is a “firm believer that nothing is forever“. She is grateful for every day she gets to wake up and do something that she loves.

10. She Made A Cake For The Queen

Nadiya has gotten to do a lot of cool things throughout her career, but none of them have been as cool as being commissioned by Buckingham Palace and asked to bake the cake for Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday celebration. Nadiya made an orange drizzle cake for the special occasion.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Meet The Rihn Family From the Show “Pig Royalty”
Meet The Balero Family from The Show “Pig Royalty”
MechaGodzilla Has Been Confirmed in Godzilla vs. Kong: Was That Wise?
Remember Pam Dawber? She’s Back on TV with NCIS Role
Five Great Horror Movies Told From The Killer’s Point of View
Should The Young Avengers Or Teen Titans Get Their Own Movie?
Why We’ll Be Watching “Paper Spiders”
Why We’re Compelled to Watch “The Most Beautiful Boy in the World”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nadiya Hussain
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chris Fulton
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cassie Clare
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amir El-Masry
Brzrkr
Keanu Reeves Makes His Comic Debut with BRZRKR
Why Rintrah Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series
House of M WandaVision
Five Characters From Marvel’s “House of M” We Want To See in WandaVision
Marvel comics: House of M
Top 10 Marvel Comics Storylines You Should Read
TokyoTreat
TokyoTreat Brings Anime Lovers Japanese Candy (April Box Review)
best anime fights
Crunchyroll’s Best Anime Fights of the Season
Attack on Titan Season 4
Attack on Titan The Final Season Proves Everyone Sucks
my hero academia card game
My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game Announced
Amazon Luna games
Every Game Currently Available on Amazon Luna
Payday 3
Starbreeze Enters Co-Publishing Agreement with Koch Media for Payday 3
Destiny 2 Seasonal Challenges
How to Complete Week 7 Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2
Xbox Virtual Reality
Why We Want to See an Xbox Virtual Reality Headset