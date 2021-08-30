10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nakia Renee

Nakia Renee might not be a household name, but she is one of three women who recently starred in an HBO reality series. She is one of the FBOY Island stars. She and two other women, who became friends, got to go to the island, meet 24 men, and find a connection with one of them. At the end of the day, they’d find out if one of those men is a nice many, or if he is not a nice man. Or, as they like to call it, an F-Boy. She ended up choosing a guy who wasn’t so great. He wanted to win the prize money and not her heart, but she’s still living her life and going strong to the best of her ability. Fans want to know more about here, so here you go.
1. She is from LA
When she’s not filming reality television looking for love in all the wrong places, she is living and working in LA. She’s got a music career to launch, and it appears she’s doing a good job of it already. She has a song out on Spotify, and it has a lot of listeners already. She’s doing well.
2. She’s a Hairstylist
When she’s not busy with her music or with her reality television career, she’s busy working on hair. She also does makeup, and that’s how she makes her living at the moment. She’s very good at both, so she’s been successful in her endeavors.
3. She is Active
She loves to spend her time being active. She is a huge fan of things like dancing and spending time on hikes. She likes to go out, to have a good time, and to be as active as possible. She’s always up for some time at the beach or on the water.
4. Her Friends are Important
She loves her friends, and they are the most important people in her life. She spends as much time with them as she possibly can, and she’s thankful for every moment she has with them. Friends are like family. They are the people you choose and the people you love the most, and they are so good for the soul.
5. Filming Was her First Trip Outside of America
When she filmed this show on the island, it was her first time traveling outside the United States. She does get around the country often to travel, but she’s never been out of the country before. She enjoyed the time that she spent getting to see a new part of the world, and we have a feeling it opened some doors for her that might mean she’ll be traveling a lot more from now on.
6. She Wants to Get Outside her Comfort Zone
Comfort zones are always dangerous, yet so many people choose to stay in them. They are, well, comfortable. People like to be in them so that they can stick with what they know and how they know it, and they like to be sure that they are living their lives in a place they recognize and feel comfortable. Renee, however, is glad that this show gave her a chance to get outside of her own comfort zone because you cannot grow if you don’t leave your comfort zone.
7. She Chose an F-Boy
Well, to be fair, she chose one who considers himself reformed. She chose OG Jared despite the fact that she was told by the other men that he was looking to get a lot of attention from other women in the world after the show aired. They decided to go for it, and he said he was falling in love with Renee.
8. Are They Still Together?
Whether or not she is still dating the man she chose is beyond us. They do not appear to have mentioned one another at all since the show aired the final episode. They don’t seem to follow one another on Instagram, and they’ve been very quiet about their relationship. If we had to guess, we’d say they do not seem like they are still together.
9. She Calls Herself a Hopeless Romantic
She is a hopeless romantic, and she likes it that way. She tends to only date one guy at a time – something we didn’t realize people don’t always do until right now – and she likes to have romance in her life. It’s a good quality to have.
10. She Looks at Character
Every judgment she makes in her life has to do with character. She is not interested in judging people for anything other than who they are as people. Nothing else matters if you don’t have a good personality, character, and morals.