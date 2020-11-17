10 Things You Didn’t Know about The Nana Brothers from Bizarre Builds

We’ve all heard the saying ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure’, but Rehan and Taimoor Nana have officially taken the phrase to new heights. The extremely imaginative brothers are stars of the new FYI show, Bizarre Builds, and they are proving that you can literally build a house out of [almost] anything. In the show, they work with their good friend Kyle Davis to transform the most bizarre structures into livable spaces. Not only are the homes they design fully functional, but they tap into a level of creativity that seems almost unimaginable. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about The Nana Brother from Bizarre Builds.
1. They’re From Missouri
Taimoor and Rehan aren’t the type of TV stars who enjoy basking in the spotlight, so there isn’t much information out there about their personal lives. What we do know, however, is that they are Kansas City natives. At one point, Nana was living in Minneapolis for work.
2. Both Brothers Love The Outdoors
When Taimoor and Rehan aren’t working on a project, you can usually catch them spending their free time outdoors. They love have lots of appreciation for the beauty of nature and they love exploring. Some of their favorite outdoor activities include hiking, kayaking, and fishing.
3. Rehan Is A University Of Denver Alum
Based on what Bizarre Builds is about, many viewers have probably assumed that the brothers have an educational background in home design and architecture. That doesn’t appear to be the case, however, at least not for Rehan. According to his LinkedIn profile he is a graduate of the University of Denver where he earned a bachelor’s degrees in international business, Spanish, and economics.
4. Taimoor Is A Proud Dad
Balancing a demanding work life and time at home can be a challenge, but Taimoor seems happy to rise to the occasion. He is a very devoted dad and he loves spending time with his children whenever he gets the chance. It’s unclear whether or not he’s married.
5. They Love To Travel
Both Taimoor and Nana are people who enjoy traveling and they’ve each gotten the chance to visit places all over the world. There’s no doubt that the wealth of experiences they had have helped them come up with creative ideas for all of the projects they’ve worked on.
6. They’ve Been Making Homes Out Of Bizarre Things For A Decade
Bizarre Builds may be a new show, but the idea behind it isn’t new at all. The Nana brothers started their first project together about a decade ago and they’ve been working together — and with Kyle — ever since. There are lots of people out there who will warn against working with friends and family, but the dynamic seems to be working very well for them so far.
7. They Want To Help People Connect With Nature
Not only to the Nana brothers love nature, but they hope to help others develop this same love. Taimoor told Hollywood Soap Box, “My overall philosophy is if we can build remote structures that are well designed and modern, then we can get people closer to nature. In that process we hope people have a greater respect for the environment and their natural surroundings. We have a great respect for nature, and we feel this is our way of building better stewards of the environment”
8. Bizarre Builds Isn’t Their First Show
If Taimoor and Rehan look familiar to you, there’s a chance you may have seen them before. In 2017, they had another show called You Can’t Turn That Into A House. The series aired on FYI and lasted for just one season. The overall premise was identical to Bizarre Builds.
9. They’re Active On Social Media
If you’d like to keep up with the Nana brothers outside of the show, you’ll be happy to know that they both have Instagram accounts. Taimoor is more active, but Rehan does upload posts on occasion. Both brothers like to keep their social media presence fairly low key, however, and neither of them post about their private lives.
10. They Love A Challenge
The Nana brothers certainly aren’t the type of people who are afraid of a good challenge. In fact, the more challenging the project, the better. While some of the structures featured on the show will seem impossible to work with, they both enjoy the process of essentially creating something out of nothing. After watching them work, you’ll see just how far a little bit of imagination and a lot of hard work can go.