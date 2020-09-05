If you’ve ever tried to learn how to play an instrument you know that it isn’t an easy thing to do. Between memorizing notes and staying coordinated, it’s easy to see why lots of people end up leaving their instruments in a corner to collect dust. However, that isn’t Nandi Bushell’s story at all. At just 10-years-old, the talented musician is already turning lots of heads. Nandi started to make a name for herself after posting drum covers on YouTube and people couldn’t get enough. She recently got a shoutout from former Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl, after she challenged him to a drum battle. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nandi Bushell.
1. She Comes From A Diverse Background
Nandi was born and raised in England and still lives there with her family. Her father is British and her mother is from a province off the coast of South Africa called Esikhawini. Her parents met in London when her mother was taking a gap year and they have been together every since.
2. Her Parents Are Very Supportive
Many parents don’t want their kids to spend too much time focusing on anything that doesn’t directly relate to their academics, but that’s not how Nandi’s parents feel at all. They are very supportive of her musical talent and actually record all of her videos and manage her social media pages.
3. Her Father Is Also A Musician
Nandi isn’t the only person in her family who has lots of musical talent. Her father, John, has also been heavily involved in music for many years. He told the Sunday Times, “I have been in bands since I was 16. I have met a lot of drummers over the years, really good ones. I can’t play the drums but I understand good timing.”
4. She Plays The Guitar Too
Nandi is best-known for her skils on the drums, but that isn’t the only instrument she knows how to play. She is also a talented guitarist and she doesn’t plan on stopping there. Her goal is to learn even more instruments and she wants to start by learning how to play every instrument on the song “Californication”
5. She Was On Ellen
Thanks to the internet, Nandi’s talent has reached people all over the world. She even got the chance to be a guest on The Ellen Show where she got to talk about her love of music and perform for the group. Her appearance on Ellen was actually her first time visiting the United States. Nandi has also been featured on several other shows.
6. She’s Working On Her Own Music
Playing covers of other people’s songs is what Nandi has become best-known for, but she doesn’t plan on being a cover artist forever. She has already started writing lyrics and music for her own songs and it’s clear that she’s a talented musician all the way around.
7. Dave Grohl Isn’t The Only Celebrity Who Has Noticed Her
Having Dave Grohl accept her challenge to a drum off was definitely a proud moment for Nandi, but Dave isn’t the only famous musician who has shown Nandi love. One of her performances was retweeted by Travis Barker and she was was also gifted a guitar from Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine. She’s also even gotten a repost on Instagram from Janet Jackson.
8. She Played With Lenny Kravitz
Nandi hasn’t just gotten shout outs from celebs, she’s also gotten the chance to perform with one, too. In 2019, she got the chance to perform on stage with the legendary Lenny Kravitz during one of his rehearsal sessions at the 02 Arena in London. Prior to the performance, Lenny told Nandi that he was a big fan of her work.
9. She Has A Little Brother
On top of being an amazing musician, Nandi is also an amazing big sister. She has a younger brother named Thomas who has appeared in a few of her videos on social media. Thomas also plays the guitar and the two often jam out together. When they aren’t playing music, they like to do other things together like make brownies.
10. Her YouTube Channel Has Over 12 Million Views
To say that Nandi is a huge hit on YouTube would be an understatement. People of all ages from all over the world flock to the platform just to check out Nandi’s performances. Her channel currently has 113,000 subscribers but what’s even more incredibly is the fact that the channel has more than 12 million total views.