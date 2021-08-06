Naruto vs. Sasuke: Who is Stronger?

One of the most debated topics among Naruto fans is who is stronger; Naruto or Sasuke. At the beginning of the series, we do not anticipate the level of rivalry they hold for each other. We see numerous fights throughout the series. Both Naruto and Sasuke surpassing each other from time to time. The competition reaches its peak at the final battle in Shippuden as they both reach their conclusions as Indra and Oestrus reincarnate. From the final battle, it is somewhat apparent that Naruto is blatantly superior in terms of power. It was almost as though Naruto was a hard counter for Sasuke and his abilities. Naruto is a franchise originating from Mashashi Kishimoto’s manga. It follows Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who dreams of becoming the Hokage of his village, Konohagakure. The series emphasizes the importance of hard work and how it supersedes talent and genetics. Naruto is a disregarded orphan who beats many odds through his strong self-belief and resilience.
Naruto’s Powers
Naruto is powerful! Not just in his Hidden Leaf village but within the entire franchise. He started as an ostracized underling in his community, where nobody expected much from him. Together with the power from the Nine-Tailed Demon Fox Kurama sealed inside him, he hones his fighting into a speed-based style that allows room for the wildest creativity. Using all this as inspiration, he begins to train tirelessly so no one can dismiss his power and ninja skills. Here are some of his strongest powers.
- Six Paths Sage Mode – The six paths sage mode is a divine form that enhances his physical strength. In this mode, he can fly and use different chakra to cancel out his opponent’s ninjutsu.
- Tailed Beast Ball Rasenshuriken – Tailed Beast Ball is Naruto’s ultimate technique. The technique has the power to counter Indra’s Arrow. He can restructure landscapes and destroy anything approaching the Sage of the Six Paths.
- Bijuu Mode – The tailed beast mode, also known as the Bijuu, allows Naruto to manifest an avatar of the Nine-Tailed Fox. They can then combine their powers to beat skilled foes like the Susanoo.
- Tailed Beast Ball – Naruto gained access to the tailed beast ball once he started working together with the Nine-Tailed Fox inside him. It produces massive bomb explosions enough to destroy other tailed beast bombs from multiple Bijuu.
- Kurama Chakra Mode – The Kurama Chakra Mode greatly aided Naruto’s survival in the Great Ninja War. It surrounds Naruto with an orange cloak and gives him unbeatable speed, durability, and strength. Through this chakra mode, he outruns the fastest Shinobi in the world.
Sasuke’s Powers
Sasuke Uchiha starts as an avenger for his clan. His passion inspires Naruto early on in their friendship, and a rivalry is soon sparked. In challenging Naruto to become stronger, Sasuke becomes one of the most powerful Shinobi. He has numerous jutsus that help him stand out as one of the few characters that can match Naruto’s strength and power. Here are a few of his incredible powers.
- Indra’s Arrow – This technique is named after the first user of the Susanoo, Indra. When combined with the Susanoo, it is hands down the most powerful move in the series. He’s able to absorb Naruto’s nine tails chakra and use that power to boost his abilities. The move is almost a match to Naruto’s Big Ball Rasenshuriken.
- Six Paths – Chibaku Tensei – Sasuke uses his Six Paths of Yin power and Naruto’s Six Paths of Yang power to free and reseal Kaguya.
- Rinnegan – The Rinnegan is one of Sasuke’s best moves. The move lets him move through space and time. Through it, Sasuke can unlock the Sharingan’s full potential and copy jutsus.
- Amenotejikara – Under this technique, Sasuke can instantly shift places with an opponent or an object. The move allows him to confuse the enemy in a battle.
- Amaterasu – The Amaterasu ability is unleashed through the Mangekyo Sharingan. It allows Sasuke to summon powerful black flames that can’t be extinguished by natural means. The flames can burn longer than a week. Sasuke uses this power frequently as both a defense and offense move.
Naruto vs. Sasuke: Who is Stronger?
Throughout the entire Naruto franchise, there have only been five fights between Naruto and Sasuke. Out of those, Sasuke wins twice, two of the fights are inconclusive, and Naruto wins one.
- Naruto, Episode 107 – Sasuke challenges Naruto to a fight on the roof, and he accepts. Sasuke puts together his Chidori while Naruto forms the Rasengan. Kakashi interrupts the fight, but Naruto’s Rasengan was stronger than Sasuke’s Chidori.
- Naruto, Episode 128 – In this fight, Sasuke doesn’t seem to get injured as Naruto constantly hits him. As the fight progresses, so do their powers. Once Sasuke unlocks the Cursed Seal level 2, he ultimately beats Naruto. Despite his victory, Sasuke still suffers serious injuries.
- Naruto Shippuden, Episode 215 – This fight between the two ninjas ends in a discussion, and Sasuke leaves. There’s no clear winner in this fight.
- Naruto Shippuden, Episode 257 – This episode shows flashbacks of their childhood fights in the Academy. Naruto was too clumsy at the time, and as a result, always lost to Sasuke.
- Naruto Shippuden, Episode 476- Shippuden was the last battle that also marks an emotional end of their longtime rivalry. We see Sasuke’s strength in this battle, but what helps Naruto win is his longevity in a fight. They both end up losing arms, Naruto the right and Sasuke the left. In the end, Sasuke accepts defeat, thereby admitting Naruto is the stronger one.