Nasser Memarzia may not be a name that you’re familiar with, but you may have seen his face on your TV screen quite a few times. Since making his debut more than 30 years ago, Nasser has made dozens of on screen appearances. Although most of his work has been in British productions, he has also appeared in well-known American shows like Homeland. Nasser also had a role in the 2020 film, The Rhythm Section, which featured former Gossip Girl star, Blake Lively. With some other great projects in the works, Nasser isn’t showing any signs of taking his foot off the gas. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nasser Memarzia.
1. He Is Iranian
Nasser is Iranian although it’s unclear whether or not he was born there. For years, there have been debates and discussions about the lack of diversity on the entertainment industry. Unfortunately, it’s not always easy for people of color to land roles. However, despite the challenges he’s faced, Nasser has managed to work consistently throughout the years.
2. He Isn’t Active On Social Media
Having a strong social media presence has become very important for people in the entertainment industry. Not only is social media a great way to promote upcoming projects, it’s also a way to connect with fans on a more personal level. However, Nasser has chosen not to be very active on social media. Although he has accounts on both Facebook and Instagram, he doesn’t use them very often.
3. He’s A Private Person
Celebrities sharing all of the details of their personal lives has become something that we’ve come to expect. In reality, you probably know more about your favorite stars than you do about some of the people you know in real life. Nasser Memarzia isn’t that type of celebrity though. He doesn’t share much information about himself and he also doesn’t seem to do many interviews.
4. He Studied Acting
There are lots of debates over whether or not acting school is necessary. While there are plenty of actors who have found success without formal training, many believe that studying the craft is a necessary part of the journey. Nasser believes that latter. According to his LinkedIn page, he studied performing arts at the University of Tehran. He also has a master’s degree in theater studies/directing from Leeds University.
5. He’s Also A Playwright
Acting is certainly Nasser’s claim to fame, but he is an overall lover of the craft of acting. His LinkedIn page lists him as a playwright and he’s also been endorsed for this skill. However, there’s no list of how many plays Nasser has written and what they’re called.
6. He Lives In The United Kingdom
Nasser currently lives in the United Kingdom and has for many years. This is also where he also does most of his work in the industry. However, thanks to his immense talent and ability to play a wide variety of roles, he has become known all over the world.
7. He’s Bilingual
If you don’t speak more than one language, you probably wish you could on at least one occasion. There’s no secret that being bilingual can make a person more marketable for professional opportunities. Fortunately for Nasser, this is something that he can put on his resume. In addition to English, he also speaks Persian which is the national language in Iran.
8. He’s A Family Man
Nasser has spent decades working hard to make a name for himself and leave an impact on the acting world. However, through all the business that comes with a career as an actor, he has always managed to make time for his family. He’s a proud father although it’s hard to tell whether or not he’s married.
9. He’s Done Stage Work
The average fan will recognize Nasser best from his on screen work, but he also has plenty of stage experience. Nasser has been involved in theater for much of his career. He has done work with the Cherwell Theater Company which is based in England. He has appeared in plays like Alice in Wonderland.
10. He’s Down To Earth
It’s no secret that lots of celebrities are out of touch in more ways than one. Once you reach a certain level of popularity and wealth, it can sometimes be easy to forget where you came from. But Nasser Memarzia seems to be a very humble person who has never let his success go to his head. Judging by his Facebook page, he lives a very ‘normal’ life and doesn’t get caught up in the glitz and glamour of fame.