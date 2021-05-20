Natalia Janoszek’s acting resume may not be very long, but in the nearly 10 years she’s spent in the entertainment industry, she has managed to leave a very large impact. Born and raised in Poland, Natalia has become known all over the world for the work she’s done as an actress. Her best-known projects include movies like 365 Days and The Swing of Things. Natalia has a natural ability to attract attention which has made her a big hit among viewers. She hasn’t made an on-screen appearance yet in 2021, but Natalia has already made it very clear that she’s here to stay. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Natalia Janoszek.
1. She Started Performing At Just Three-Years-Old
There aren’t too many people out there who can say they discovered what they love to do when they were only three years old. Natalia, however, is one of the lucky few. She began singing and dancing at that age as part of local performance groups. Eventually, she made her way into acting. It didn’t take long for the people close to her to realize that she was very talented.
2. She Is A Director And Producer
Acting has been Natalia’s primary focus for the last several years, but she’s already started to explore what it’s like to be on the other side of the camera. She made her debut as a director and producer in 2015 with a documentary called Beauty Queen: Follow Your Dream. It’s unclear if she has any plans to do more behind-the-scenes work in the future.
3. She Was A Pageant Girl
Natalia’s pretty face is probably the first thing that many people notice about her. However, she’s never wanted to be known just for her looks. As a result, she wasn’t interested in getting into modeling or pageants, but the pageants eventually found her. When she was 16-years-old, she competed in the Miss Teen Poland and went on to participate in over 30 pageants.
4. She Loves To Travel
Natalia is truly the definition of a woman of the world. Natalia loves getting out and having as many new experiences as she can and she loves learning about different cultures. She has been fortunate to visit some very beautiful destinations including Egypt, Maldives, Switzerland, and Dubai.
5. She Enjoys Giving Back To Others
Natalia has made a lot of money during her career, and she is thankful to be able to use her platform to help those in need. She has collaborated with several charity organizations over the years including Fundacja WOŚP which is dedicated to providing healthcare resources to sick people – especially children.
6. She Is A Published Author
Lots of people in the entertainment business are encouraged to stick to just one thing, but Natalia is the type of person who likes to explore all of her options. She is the author of a book called Bollywood Backstage which discusses her time working in Bollywood. It’s unclear if she plans to write more books in the future.
7. She Loves A Good Adrenaline Rush
Don’t let Natalia’s pretty face and little frame fool you into thinking that she’s too dainty to enjoy a little adventure. Natalia is just the opposite. She isn’t afraid to live on the edge and she enjoys doing all sorts of things that get her blood pumping. Some of her favorite activities include snowboarding, scuba diving, four-wheeling, and surfing.
8. She Has Dealt With Self Doubt
While it may seem like Natalia is always brimming with confidence, that isn’t exactly true. She has faced moments of self-doubt just like everyone else. During an interview with Smart is So Sexy, Natalia said, ” The struggle of being “not good enough” for society. I deal with that from the start of my career, not enough tall, not enough pretty, not enough thin, not enough cool.”
9. She Has Already Made History In Her Career
According to IMDB, Natalia only has a total of six on-screen credits to date. But she’s managed to do a lot in what most would consider a very small period of time. Natalia is the first Polish actress to appear in Hollywood and Bollywood movies at the same time.
10. She Has An MBA
We’ve already established that Natalia is beautiful and talented, but many people don’t know that she’s well educated, too. While talking to Smart is So Sexy, Natalia revealed that she has an MBA in international business. She didn’t mention where she earned the degree or when she graduated. Regardless, having a background in business can certainly come in handy in her work as an actress.