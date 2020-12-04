There are fierce competitors and then there’s Natalie Anderson. Natalie was first introduced to the world when she and her twin sister, Nadiya, appeared as contestants on The Amazing Race in 2012. Although they didn’t win the season, they both left a lasting impression on fans. Two years later, she was a contestant on Survivor: San Juan del Sur — Blood vs. Water and she defied the odds by going home as the winner of the show’s $1 million prize. Since then, she has cemented her place in Survivor history and she returned to the show in 2020 for Survivor: Winners at War. Now, Natalie is taking her talents over to MTV to complete in The Challenge, fans are excited to follow her journey. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Natalie Anderson.
1. She Is A Fordham Alum
Long before Natalie broke into the reality TV world she was on a much different path. She attended Fordham University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. We weren’t able to find any information on whether or not she was involved with any activities on campus. While she probably had dreams of working in to the business world, life clearly had other plans.
2. She Has An Account On Cameo
Thanks to her time on The Amazing Race and Survivor, Natalie has built a fan base that includes millions of people. Those fans will be excited to know that Natalie has an account on Cameo where she sells personalized video shoutouts for any occasion. Her price for a video is $40 and fans can also pay $3.99 to chat with her.
3. She Is Passionate About Social Justice
Since gaining a large following, Natalie has made it a point to use her social media presence as a way to speak out about the causes that are important to her. She is a very strong supporter of the fight to end racism and she has also shared posts about women’s rights.
4. She Still Watches Survivor
There are lots of reality stars who like to separate themselves from the shows they’ve been on, but that isn’t the case for Natalie Anderson. During an interview with CBS, she shared that she’s a fan of Survivor and still watches the show. Chances are she probably watches The Amazing Race, too.
5. She Loves Sports
Natalie is all about health and fitness and she loves to stay active. As a result, it makes sense that she would also be a big sports fan. She is especially a fan of rugby and soccer. In addition to going to live sporting events whenever she can, she also likes to play soccer in her free time.
6. She Was A Contestant On The Price Is Right
The Amazing Race and Survivor aren’t the only places where Natalie has gotten the chance to flex her competitive muscle in front of an audience. She also appeared as a contestant on an episode of The Price is Right during the show’s prime time reality star special in 2016.
7. She Is A Brand Ambassador
Since making her reality TV debut almost 10 years ago, Natalie has built an Instagram following that now includes nearly 67,000 people. Thanks to her popularity on social media she has gotten the chance to partner with companies to help market their products. She is currently a brand ambassador for SFH All Natural Supplements.
8. She Loves Being An Aunt
Natalie doesn’t have any children of her own, but she takes lots of pride in her role as an aunt to her twin sister’s daughter, Trinity. Natalie spends as much time with her niece as she can and Trinity makes frequent appearances on Natalie’s social media. Trinity may be young now, but one day she will understand that Natalie is the true definition of the cool aunt.
9. She Likes Interacting With Fans On Social Media
One of the coolest things about following your favorite celebrities on social media is that you actually get the chance to communicate with them directly. Natalie enjoys every opportunity she gets to interact with her fans and she often reposts their messages and creative pieces of fan art.
10. She Loves Hanging Out By The Water
Natalie is a very busy person who spends a lot of time on the go. Between working as a Crossfit trainer and competing on different TV shows, she probably doesn’t get a ton of down time. When she does have free time, however, she loves to spend it hanging out by the water where she likes to go swimming and diving.