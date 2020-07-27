Natalie Maines is best-known for being the front woman of the legendary country group, The Dixie Chicks. Although the group recently changed their name to The Chicks, their strong essence and unique sound remains. Throughout her time with The Chicks, Natalie has won 13 Grammy Awards. As an all female group, The Chicks are widely considered pioneers and all three members have contributed to the culture of country music. In 2013, Natalie also released a solo album titled Mother although she didn’t pursue a solo career after that. Now that The Chicks are back on the scene with a new album, fans are excited to hear what the ladies have been working on. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Natalie Maines.
1. She Once Made A Controversial Comment About The President
Depending on your age, you may not be old enough to remember The Chicks during the early 2000s. During that time, they were truly a force to be reckoned with. However, their career took a sharp turn when Natalie publicly criticized president George W. Bush and his decision to invade Iraq. She also said that she was “ashamed” that Bush is from her home state of Texas. Her comments caused quite the stir in the country music community, and several stations refused to play The Chicks’ music.
2. The Chicks New Album Was Partly Inspired By Her Divorce
Gaslighter is the first album The Chicks have released since 2006. The group was gone so long that some people assumed they’d quit music all together. But not only are they back, they’ve put a lot of their selves into this new record. Maine even says that much of the album was inspired by her divorce.
3. She’s Performed With Beyonce
No matter what genre of music you’re into, there a good chance there’s still at least one Beyonce song that you love. As one of the biggest entertainers in the entire world, Beyonce has the type of star power that knows no limits. So when Natalie Maines and the Dixie Chicks got the chance to perform with Queen Bey at the 2016 Country Music Awards, it was a dream come true.
4. She’s Wanted To Change The Dixie Chicks Name For Years
The Dixie Chicks recently decided to drop the “dixie” from their name as a way to distance themselves from the confederacy’s racist past. Even though the band had been using the name for over 30 years, the decision to go with something new wasn’t hard at all. Maines said that she had been wanting to change the name for years.
5. She Spends A Lot Of Time Outside
Natalie Maines may be a big star at this point in her career, but she’s still just a down to earth Texas girl at heart. When she isn’t busy working, one of her favorite things to do is spend time outside. She loves to enjoy the beauty of nature and likes to do things such as hike and explore.
6. She’s A Proud Mom
Balancing being a parent and having a career can be difficult. It’s even more difficult when your career often requires you to be gone for long periods of time. However, Natalie has found a way to make it work. She has two beautiful children who are her pride and joy.
7. She Loves Dogs
Natalie’s biological sons aren’t the only children she has. Natalie is a big advocate for animal rights and has been a foster parent for dogs. Most recently, she had five dogs: Emmylou, King, Max, Scout, and Jake. She also uses her platform to encourage people to adopt pets.
8. She’s Accomplished All Of Her Goals
Lots of people will spend their entire lives trying to accomplish all of the things they’ve set out to do. Natalie is fortunate that she won’t be one of those people. Over the course of her career, Natalie has accomplished everything she’s ever set out to. Now, she can simply sit back and have fun with everything she creates.
9. She Attended West Texas A&M
Despite always knowing that she wanted to be a singer, her journey through the music industry wasn’t exactly a linear one. After high school, Natalie became a student at West Texas A&M. She never declared a major and only attended briefly before she decided to leave.
10. She Was A Cheerleader In High School
Natalie Maines may not fit the typical stereotype for a high school cheerleader, but she was a part of the team nonetheless. However, Natalie certainly wasn’t your average cheerleader. She told Rolling Stone, “I was the only cheerleader with a half-shaved head.”