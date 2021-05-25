Natasza Urbanska was born and raised in Poland, but in more recent years her name has become to familiar to people all over the world. In 2020, Natasza got a huge break in her acting career when she was cast in the Netflix movie 365 Days. The film, which has drawn comparisons to 50 Shades of Gray, quickly became a huge hit. The project allowed Natasza to share her talent with an incredibly wide audience, and her fan base has been growing ever since. Since we know that working with Netflix can do wonders for an actor’s career, it’ll be interesting to see what kinds of opportunities pop up next for Natasza. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Natasza Urbanska.
1. She Only Has Six Acting Credits
Natasza has managed to build a very solid foundation for her acting career, and she’s done it with just a handful of roles. According to IMDB, Natasza made her very first on-screen appearance in 1997. However, her career didn’t gain traction until 2005 when she was cast in Fala zbrodni. To date, she has a total of five live-action credits and one voice credit.
2. She’s A Wife And Mother
Natasza has done a lot of cool things in her career, but nothing makes her more proud than her family. She has been married to actor and director Janusz Józefowicz since 2008. The couple has one child together. Despite the fact that Natasza and her husband are part of the entertainment industry, they are both pretty private.
3. She Loves Fashion
On top of being an actress, Natasza has also done some modeling over the years. Not only is she a natural in front of the camera, but she also has a great sense of style that allows her to pull off a variety of looks. She loves experimenting with different colors and patterns and fashion is another way for her to share her creativity with the world.
4. She Has Behind-The-Scenes Experience
Natasza has spent the bulk of her career being in front of the camera, but on occasion, she has also given things a try from the other side. In 2004, she made her debut as an assistant director in an episode of a show called Television Theater. We weren’t able to find any information on whether she is interested in doing more behind-the-scenes things in the future.
5. She’s A Musician
While countless people in the world struggle to find just one thing they’re good at, Natasza has been fortunate enough to find several. She is a talented musician who sings and plays the guitar. She has released several original songs and it’s clear that she takes her music just as seriously as she takes her acting.
6. She Enjoys Connecting With Her Fans
Natasza has worked hard to build a strong online presence, and she loves using social media as a way to interact with her fans. When she posts on Instagram, she will often use the caption to ask her fans a question and get them engaged with the post. Sometimes, she’ll even do givaways for people who comment on her posts.
7. She Competed On Dancing With The Stars
Dancing and acting aren’t the only talents Natasza has. She is also a very talented dancer which makes her a real triple threat. She was a contestant on the 10th season of the Polish version of Dancing with The Stars and her skills earned her the highest average score in the show’s history.
8. It’s Unclear If She’s Had Formal Acting Training
Studying acting is part of the journey for many professional actors, but there are others who prefer to do their studying by simply jumping right into the audition process. It’s unclear which one of these groups Natasza falls into. There was no information to indicate if Natasza has attended drama school or done any other kind of acting training.
9. She Likes To Travel
Natasza is a very adventurous person and she wants to make as many beautiful memories as possible. She loves to get out and try new things and she likes to travel whenever she gets the chance. Thanks to her career as an actress, she has been able to visit lots of cool places around the world.
10. She Keeps Her Personal Life Low-Key
Throughout the years, Natasza has made it a point to keep her personal and professional lives separate. Although she spends a lot of time in the spotlight, she likes to keep the focus on her work. She doesn’t share much information about her private life and this probably isn’t going to change.