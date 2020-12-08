10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nathan Witte

It’s that time of year. You know the one we’re talking about; the time of year when everyone tunes into Hallmark to watch cheesy holiday movies we can all predict the ending to – yet we cannot stop watching. What is the holiday season without Christmas movies on television? Even if you’re not watching holiday movies, you’re going to find a love story on Hallmark. “My Best Friend’s Bouquet,” is one of them. It stars Nathan Witte, a man you know from shows like “Charmed,” and he’s really sharing his love of making this movie, which means we get to know more about him.
1. He Got to Shoot in a Cool Place
For the first time, Hallmark was able to shoot a movie in a location that they’ve never been able to use. Harrison is the place, and it’s a beautiful location. It’s never been on their radar because it’s such a tourist spot, but the global pandemic gave them the chance to do it. With no one visiting and traveling, it made Hallmark able to move in and film.
2. He’s Friend-Zoned
In the movie, his character is in love with his longtime best friend. They cannot seem to get it together, though, as she is looking for the love of her life. He is only beginning to feel this for her and realizing that it’s happening to him, and he’s playing a guy in the friend zone. It’s all he can say, but we know where this is going to end, right?
3. He’s Canadian
So many amazing actors hail from Canada, and Nathan Witte is no exception to the rule. He’s a man from Calgary, which is located in Alberta. He spends a lot of time at home, but he also travels a lot to work, so he spends a great deal of time in the states.
4. He’s Always Been Humorous
You know by now that he is clearly a funny guy, but did you know he’s always been a funny guy? One thing he’s always had a fondness for is making the people around him laugh. We can imagine him as a class clown growing up, making his friends laugh while teachers secretly thought he was hilarious while outwardly asking him to chill. However, he’s always enjoyed making people laugh, and he’s a natural.
5. He’s Been Working Since He Was 17
Nathan Witte knew he would be an actor, and he did anything he could to make sure that worked out for him. He began working in the industry at the age of 17. He did anything he could to be part of the industry, which sometimes meant working odd jobs he probably didn’t love.
6. He Did Television with His Siblings
It was a long time ago. It was on a show that was quite popular at the time. He did it. He and his siblings were able to book roles as extras on a show called “Caitlin’s Way,” and that’s where people began to notice him. We think that says a lot since most people don’t notice the extras in a show.
7. He Went to a Pro Scout Event
He was barely 19. He was barely working, but he knew he wanted to be in television and/or the movies badly. His friend told him the best way to make it happen would be to go a pro scout event. It’s expensive, and it cost him an entire month of his rent to make it happen. But, he had to do it. He went to Banff, he did the job, and he made it.
8. He Left Home
That event led him to make a major life decision. He had to move to Vancouver to make his dreams work for him. He did it, all by himself. He did not know anyone. He wasn’t sure what would happen for him or to him when he got there, and he was probably a little nervous. He did it, however, and it’s turned out to be a good thing for him.
9. He’s Private
Nathan Witte might be very talented in so many ways, but he’s also very private in others. He’s not a man who likes to spend his time focusing on what he can share with the world. He spends it focusing on himself, doing what he loves, and connecting with those around him. It’s a great quality.
10. He Loves What He Does
Even after all these years, Nathan Witte still loves his work. He doesn’t just love being an actor. It’s just difficult not to love being a different person in every role. Getting to showcase your talents across the board by being a different character every single time is a big deal, and he’s good at it.