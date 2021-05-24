Nathaniel Logan McIntyre has been entertaining people for most of his life. His passion for performing is undeniable and he a tremendous amount of talent. Since making his first on-screen appearance in 2010, Nathaniel has continued to grow in his craft. He got his first major break in 2019 when he was cast in the OWN series David Makes Man. Since then, he has kept the momentum going and 2021 is already proving to be a great year for him. He made a couple of guest appearances on the hit show Black-ish, and his fan base is only continuing to grow. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nathaniel Logan McIntyre.
1. He’s Based In New York
Since Nathaniel is still pretty early on in his career, there isn’t a lot of information about his life before acting floating around the internet. That said, his Twitter profile lists his location as New York. While that’s where he’s currently based, it’s unclear if he was born and raised there.
2. It’s Unclear If He Has Formal Acting Training
Formal acting training is a very common part of the journey for a lot of people who want to become professional actors. However, there are many actors who decide to jump right into the audition process. We didn’t find any information to indicate that Nathaniel has done any acting training.
3. He Was In A Video Game
Despite the fact that he’s still pretty early on in his career, Nathaniel has already gotten to do some pretty cool things. In 2011, he portrayed a character named Ryan in the video game Team Umizoomi. It’ll be interesting to see if he does more video games in the years to come.
4. He’s 17-Years-Old
One of the most impressive things about everything that Nathaniel has accomplished so far is the fact that he’s only a teenager. Nathaniel celebrated his 17th birthday in August 2020. If he continues on the path that he’s on, he could easily become one of the most successful stars of his generation.
5. He Loves Fashion
Being able to dress well can go a long way no matter what kind of industry you work in, but that’s especially true for the entertainment industry. Nathaniel has a great sense of style and his clothing is another way for him to express his creativity and share his talent with the world. Nathaniel hasn’t done any modeling yet, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he decided to give it a try at some point.
6. He’s Been On Broadway
The TV world isn’t the only place where Nathaniel has found a lot of success. He has also built a solid foundation in the theater world. Nathaniel made his Broadway debut in a production of The Lion King in which he played Young Simba. As of now, however, it appears that he’s more focused on on-screen roles.
7. He Likes To Read
There are lots of teenagers out there who are bored to death by the idea of sitting down and reading a book, but Nathaniel Logan McIntyre isn’t one of them. He likes to read and likes to encourage other people to do the same. Occasionally, he has even shared a photo of the book he’s reading on Instagram.
8. He Once Played The Son Of A Boxing Legend
When Nathaniel made his TV debut in 2010, he played Sugar Ray Leonard’s son in a TV documentary called Celebrity Ghost Stories. While it may not have been the most glamorous acting job, it was a great way to get his foot in the door in the industry. Just two years later, he landed a role in Tickety Toc.
9. He Comes From A Supportive Family
Ideally, most parents want their children to follow a traditional path: graduate from high school, go to college and get a stable job. So when people decide that they want to do something else, they often deal with pushback from their loved ones. Nathaniel, however, is fortunate to come from a family that has always supported his dream of building a career as an actor. All of the love they’ve shown him over the years has been instrumental in him getting where he is today.
10. He Hasn’t Done Many Interviews
Doing endless amounts of interviews is something that most actors have to deal with, and it’s a great way for the public to learn more about their favorite stars. At this point, it doesn’t appear that Nathaniel has done a lot of interviews. That will likely change as he becomes more established.