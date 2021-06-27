National Geographic’s “Sharkfest” Lineup Looks Quite Impressive

Starting in July Disney+ will be hosting Sharkfest, which will be made up of several weeks of programming that’s devoted entirely to the underwater predators that are so feared and yet so misunderstood. Chris Hemsworth will be taking part in a documentary in order to show how sharks and humans can coexist in the same space without fear of an attack, so long as it’s understood how to react around one or more sharks. That’s the trick here that a lot of people don’t fully understand, especially since in the movies people will flip out the moment they see a dorsal fin, if such a thing happens, or note the streamlined shape of a shark in the water. Like many animals, sharks are sometimes curious about humans and might come close to see what they’re all about. Some might even go so far as to take an inquisitive bite just to make certain of what it is that they’re looking at, which can be a bit gruesome but isn’t indicative of an attack. Sharkfest is geared to educate people even further on shark attacks, why they happen, and how sharks are one of the most misunderstood creatures within their environment.
They took terrifying, it’s true, especially when they open their mouths to reveal the rows of triangular teeth that can cut through flesh quickly and without mercy. But the fact is that while there have been plenty of shark attacks throughout history, the overall ferocity of these creatures is usually reserved for their prey or other animals that pose a threat to them. The positive note in Sharkfest is that it’s bound to show just how ferocious sharks really can be and it will detail shark attacks and why they might happen or why they might increase, but it will do the best possible job of giving a reason behind this instead of insisting that sharks are simply dangerous creatures. Anyone that’s seen a documentary knows that sharks can be dangerous and absolutely brutal, but what does need to be pointed out is that nature isn’t a safe place for a lot of creatures, and to survive one has to be at the top of the food chain or very cautious most times. As apex predators, sharks are at the top of the chain and don’t usually need to fear anyone other than humanity. There are at least a couple of creatures in the sea that could take down a shark, but this isn’t as common as one might think.
The responsibility that Sharkfest has is to educate the viewers on these underwater predators and show that while they are dangerous, they’re not the killing machines that are featured in the movies. A shark can go from being a non-threat to a threat very quickly, but there are certain triggers that are bound to set a shark off, just as it occurs with many animals. What’s been pushed by so many movies though is meant for entertainment, even though many people believe what they see on the screen could be real. Events such a Sharkfest are there to make certain that people truly understand sharks and what they’re capable of, but also to inform them that sharks don’t actively hunt human beings.
It’s natural for humans to be afraid of something they don’t fully understand, especially a creature that exists in an environment where humans might find themselves completely at the mercy of said creatures if everything that could happen did happen. But sharks are more likely to leave a person alone if they’re not agitated for any reason, and teaching people to be alert rather than fearful is always a good way to go since it creates fewer incidents and gives people the confidence that they need in facing down certain situations that might happen. The many myths that have been created about sharks through the movies have been far more harmful than helpful, and despite the fact that the movies are sheer entertainment it doesn’t help to scare the living hell out of people any more than is necessary.
Starting July 5th people aren’t going to want to miss this great chance to learn more about the apex predators of the sea and what they’re really about since to be honest, learning about sharks is pretty awesome, especially when one figures out new things about their anatomy, what can affect their behavior, and what it is about these ancient creatures that make them so interesting. Let’s be honest here, sharks are not cuddly creatures to play around with on a regular basis, but they’re more likely to swim away than to size up a human for their next meal. Learning as much as one can about these creatures is a great way to erase the inherent fear that they cause whenever they’re on the screen.