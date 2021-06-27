Home
TV News
National Geographic’s “Sharkfest” Lineup Looks Quite Impressive

National Geographic’s “Sharkfest” Lineup Looks Quite Impressive

2 mins ago

Starting in July Disney+ will be hosting Sharkfest, which will be made up of several weeks of programming that’s devoted entirely to the underwater predators that are so feared and yet so misunderstood. Chris Hemsworth will be taking part in a documentary in order to show how sharks and humans can coexist in the same space without fear of an attack, so long as it’s understood how to react around one or more sharks. That’s the trick here that a lot of people don’t fully understand, especially since in the movies people will flip out the moment they see a dorsal fin, if such a thing happens, or note the streamlined shape of a shark in the water. Like many animals, sharks are sometimes curious about humans and might come close to see what they’re all about. Some might even go so far as to take an inquisitive bite just to make certain of what it is that they’re looking at, which can be a bit gruesome but isn’t indicative of an attack. Sharkfest is geared to educate people even further on shark attacks, why they happen, and how sharks are one of the most misunderstood creatures within their environment.

They took terrifying, it’s true, especially when they open their mouths to reveal the rows of triangular teeth that can cut through flesh quickly and without mercy. But the fact is that while there have been plenty of shark attacks throughout history, the overall ferocity of these creatures is usually reserved for their prey or other animals that pose a threat to them. The positive note in Sharkfest is that it’s bound to show just how ferocious sharks really can be and it will detail shark attacks and why they might happen or why they might increase, but it will do the best possible job of giving a reason behind this instead of insisting that sharks are simply dangerous creatures. Anyone that’s seen a documentary knows that sharks can be dangerous and absolutely brutal, but what does need to be pointed out is that nature isn’t a safe place for a lot of creatures, and to survive one has to be at the top of the food chain or very cautious most times. As apex predators, sharks are at the top of the chain and don’t usually need to fear anyone other than humanity. There are at least a couple of creatures in the sea that could take down a shark, but this isn’t as common as one might think.

The responsibility that Sharkfest has is to educate the viewers on these underwater predators and show that while they are dangerous, they’re not the killing machines that are featured in the movies. A shark can go from being a non-threat to a threat very quickly, but there are certain triggers that are bound to set a shark off, just as it occurs with many animals. What’s been pushed by so many movies though is meant for entertainment, even though many people believe what they see on the screen could be real. Events such a Sharkfest are there to make certain that people truly understand sharks and what they’re capable of, but also to inform them that sharks don’t actively hunt human beings.

It’s natural for humans to be afraid of something they don’t fully understand, especially a creature that exists in an environment where humans might find themselves completely at the mercy of said creatures if everything that could happen did happen. But sharks are more likely to leave a person alone if they’re not agitated for any reason, and teaching people to be alert rather than fearful is always a good way to go since it creates fewer incidents and gives people the confidence that they need in facing down certain situations that might happen. The many myths that have been created about sharks through the movies have been far more harmful than helpful, and despite the fact that the movies are sheer entertainment it doesn’t help to scare the living hell out of people any more than is necessary.

Starting July 5th people aren’t going to want to miss this great chance to learn more about the apex predators of the sea and what they’re really about since to be honest, learning about sharks is pretty awesome, especially when one figures out new things about their anatomy, what can affect their behavior, and what it is about these ancient creatures that make them so interesting. Let’s be honest here, sharks are not cuddly creatures to play around with on a regular basis, but they’re more likely to swim away than to size up a human for their next meal. Learning as much as one can about these creatures is a great way to erase the inherent fear that they cause whenever they’re on the screen.

About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.


Related Posts

Add Comment

National Geographic’s “Sharkfest” Lineup Looks Quite Impressive
The Bad Batch-Lost Bounty Recap
So I Married an Axe Murderer Spinoff The Pentaverate Coming to Netflix
Why is Paula Deen Still on TV?
Laurie Strode
The Halloween Franchise Should Probably End Soon
The Awesome Reason Mel Gibson Got his Mad Max Part
Airplane Vampire Movie “Blood Red Sky” Gets a Trailer
New Trailer for the Candyman Reboot is a Must See
Remembering Frank Bonner: Actor Died at 79
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kayla Carter
Why Ming-Na Wen Deserves Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Melinda Melrose
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
Dragon Ball Z
Every Dragon Ball Z Saga Ranked From Worst to Best
dragon ball z
Ranking Every Major Dragon Ball Z Villain From Most to Least Likeable
virtual crunchyroll expo
Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021 is Set to be Massive
A Conversation on Asian-American Representation in Anime
Fortnite
Everything You Need to Know About Fortnite’s “Cosmic Summer” Event
season of the splicer
How to Complete the Season of the Splicer Triumph Seal in Destiny 2
destiny 2 challenges
How to Complete Season of the Splicer Week 7 Challenges in Destiny 2
fortnite save the world
Everything You Need to Know About Fortnite Save The World v5.40