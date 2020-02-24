10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nazriya Nazim

This February, former child star Nazriya Nazim cements her reputation as one of Mollywood’s most gifted actresses with the release of Trance, a psychological drama that pits her talents against those of her husband, Fahadh Faasil, to spectacular effect. It’s not the first time the award-winning actress has stunned audiences, and it’s unlikely to be her last. Find out more about the 25-year-old star with these ten quick facts.
1. She was a child star
While still a student, Nazim took her first steps on TV as an anchor on a quiz show entitled Punyamaasathiloode. At the time, she was just 11 years old. A year later, she made her professional debut as an actor in the Malayalam film Palunku (2006), playing the daughter of the lead star, Mammotty. Her next step was to anchor the music reality television show Munch Star Singer, while in 2010, she returned to acting with the role of Dhanya in Oru Naal Varum (2010).
2. Her first lead role was in Maad Dad
In 2013, Nazim landed her first lead role as Mariya in the Malayalam film, Maad Dad. The film received a mixed reception from critics, but her next movie, the romantic black comedy Neram, was applauded by both critics and viewers alike, with the scene in which co-star Nivin Pauly proposed to her acquiring cult status and cementing her status as “one to watch”.
3. She married in 2014
While shooting Anjali Menon’s Bangalore Days, Nazim met and fell in love with actor Fahadh Faasil. Head over heels, Nazim decided to propose. “During the shooting of Bangalore days, we were sitting in a room. Only two of us were there. So I asked him ‘Will you marry me? I promise I will care for you,” Nazriya recalled to Mathrubhumi. Fortunately, Faasil said yes, and the next day, filled his Twitter followers in on the development with the message “Hello all, YES I am getting engaged to Nazriya. Marrying me is the biggest risk, gamble, and sacrifice a girl will have to do with her life. And finally, I met this girl who wanted to take the chance and give me a home. I swear this girl has changed me. She is magic. I promise to love nazriya and take care of her till death and beyond.”
4. She took a 4-year break from acting
After marrying Fahadh Faasil in 2014, Nazim retreated from acting to concentrate on her new family. Nearly four years later, she made her comeback in Anjali Menon’s Koode. Describing her time away from the camera, she told Onmanorama: “It was not a sacrifice that I made. I enjoyed that time doing a lot of other things that I liked. Fahadh has always told me to do films with whom I am comfortable. Though many offers came my way, I was busy with a totally different life.”
5. She always identifies with her characters
While she may not have a huge list of credits to her name (after all, she’s still only 25), Nazim has found that whatever role she’s taken on so far, she’s always been able to find a little piece of herself in the character. “There has always been a trait of my own character in all the roles that I have done. It must be the reason why I was able to play those characters loved by the audience. However, those who know me very well say that I am so similar to the character I played in ‘Om Shanti Oshana’,” she’s shared.
6. Marriage hasn’t changed her
Nazim is clearly someone who lives life on her own terms. Despite the assumption she would either stop acting although after marriage or avoid any kind of romantic roles if she continued, she’s continuing in much the same way as before. “People just assume that you are not going to act after marriage, will stop doing romantic roles, and that every guy will stop his wife from acting,” she told Filmi Beat. “People who choose that are absolutely fine. I won’t be shocked if I myself do it later. But that wasn’t the case with us. And I do have a romantic hero in Koode, Roshan. We have our own love story in the film.”
7. She’s a multi-award winner
Nazim may only be 25 years old, but she has a list of awards and accolades an actor twice her age would be proud of. Just a small sample of her honors include a Best Female Debut – South from the Filmfare Award, a Asiavision Award for the category New Sensation in Acting, a Jaihind TV Film Award for Upcoming Talent, a 3rd South Indian International Movie Award for Best Female Debutant, and Best Actress Awards from Asiavision Awards, Kerala State Film Award, and Filmfare Award.
8. She’s moved into producing
Since her return to the spotlight in 2018, Nazim has been busy proving there’s more than just the one string to her bow. Working under the banner of the Fahadh Faasi production house, she’s picked up producer credits on two films, 2018s survival thriller Varathan and 2019s family drama, Kumbalangi Nights. Kumbalangi Nights in particular was a massive hit, grossing ₹39 crore worldwide and receiving an overwhelmingly positive critical reception.
9. She doesn’t have a plan
So far, Nazim has made almost no missteps in her career, something which may suggest she’s working to a game plan. As it turns out, she isn’t, preferring to judge each role on its merits without worrying too much about the future implications. “I don’t really plan that this should be my next project or this is the kind of role I want to do. It is all about when I hear the script and a particular role, and my only concern is if I can do that role. There is nothing like a dream role or something,” she told the Khaleej Times.
10. She has a pet dog called Oreo
Until recently, Nazim has always been terrified of dogs, so you can imagine her reaction when Fassi presented her with a marriage gift of a small, black-and-white puppy. Fortunately, she quickly fell in love with the little creature (who she named Oreo for his markings) and judging by all the adorable snaps on Instagram, Fassi clearly has some competition for her affections these days.