10 Things You Didn’t Know about Neil Cavuto

Neil Cavuto is one of the people you recognize from the Fox News network. He’s been in the business for a long time, and he’s not showing any signs of slowing down or stopping. He’s got three of his own programs – currently as of 2020 – and he is not going to give those up. He’s a man who has been given a very public image, and he uses it to host multiple shows, spend time with his family, and keep the world updated as to what is going on. However, not too many of us know that much about Neil Cavuto.
1. He’s from New York
Born in Westbury, which is on Long Island, he was a child who has always lived in the northeast. However, he was not raised in New York. He was actually raised in Danbury, Connecticut. It’s a great place to grow up, and he did spend a lot of his time planning out his future while living here.
2. His Family Worked Hard
Both of his parents worked hard in their respective careers. His mother, Kathleen, spent some of his childhood working as a housewife taking care of her family. However, when she was not doing that, she was working as a United Nations Staffer. His father, Patrick, was a sales exec for a can company.
3. He Has Always Been A Hard Worker
When he was just a high school student, he managed to get a job at a local restaurant and work his way up to manager. He was only 17 at the time. It’s pretty amazing that they would hire someone who wasn’t even a legal adult to get a job like that, but he did it, he excelled at it, and he used this to his advantage.
4. He Was a White House Intern
When the time came for him to start working in the fields he was most interested in, he took a role as an intern at the White House. President Carter was in office at the time, and he worked closely with that administration.
5. He’s Educated
He graduated college three years before I was even born. He’s a St. Bonaventure University class of 1980 graduate. He also attended the American University where he obtained his Master’s Degree. His bachelors is in the mass communication forum.
6. He’s a Family Man
This is a man who likes family life in addition to his professional life. He married his wife, Mary, in 1983. They now have three children. They have two sons and a daughter, and they reside in New Jersey. Mendham, to be precise.
7. He’s Had Serious Health Problems
We never want to hear that anyone is diagnosed with any health issues, but it’s part of life. This is a man who has had some pretty unfortunate health experiences. He fought cancer and survived only to find out that he has multiple sclerosis. He’s also suffered from some cardiac issues over the years.
8. He’s a Wealthy Man
If you’re wondering how he’s doing on the career-front, you won’t be disappointed to learn he’s doing quite well financially. Neil Cavuto has a net worth that is approximately $23 million, according to many net worth websites in 2020. We’d like to say that he’s done a good job making his career work for him, hasn’t he?
9. He Struggles with the Work/Life Balance
Don’t we all, though? There really is no good way to balance. You’re either doing really well in one while the other suffers, or vice versa. It is not easy to have it all, and it’s become nearly impossible with the invention of cell phones with internet access, constant access to email and messages, and telecommuting opportunities. It’s hard, and he knows this. Neil Cavuto admits that he’s missed his fair share of games and family events, and sometimes it’s not easy to have a family and a career at the same time. We feel that.
10. He Doesn’t Let his MS Define Him
He’s aware of it. He does what he can to make sure that he can make his own health a priority. He learned all he could about MS. He does what he needs to do to manage his health and the symptoms and side effects of this, and he’s aware of what the future may or may not hold for him with this health condition. However, he does not allow this to define him. He owns his life, and he does not allow anything else to have a hold on him. That’s something worth admiring.