Finding international success as an actor can be challenging. With so much competition in the industry, it can be hard to cross over into other parts of the world. However, Neil Jackson has managed to do it, and he made it look easy. The 44-year-old British born actor has been acting professionally for nearly 20 years, and has gotten the opportunity to work on some very successful shows. He’s made appearances in The Originals and Westworld. His most recent role, in the series Stargirl offers a chance for viewers see a different side of his abilities. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Neil Jackson.
1. He Used To Be A Boxer
Neil Jackson is definitely a force to be reckoned with in more ways than one. Long before he started acting, Neil was an amateur boxer for five years in Cardiff. He was introduced to the sport by his younger brother who is also a boxer.
2. He’s A Musician
Acting is his profession, but Neil Jackson is also a talented musician who had written and recorded his own music. In 2013, he released his debut album, The Little Things. In an interview, he said, “My first album was born out of a painful experience in LA. I had shot this incredible pilot for a new TV show. Several weeks later, I heard that the show was picked up to series. I was elated. Then I heard that the network was not bringing me back.”
3. He Acted In School Plays When He Was A Kid
Neil Jackson was bitten by the acting bug pretty early on. He acted in several school plays during his childhood and had fond memories of his experiences. However, his life ultimately took other turns and for a while he wasn’t involved in acting at all. Fortunately, he was able to get back into the acting world by writing a place that eventually became a musical.
4. He Says The Food Is The Main Difference Between British And American Productions
Having worked on sets for both British and American productions, Neil Jackson has noticed one major difference: the food. He says, ” I was working on an American TV series that had a permanent sandwich truck outside the sound stage, as well as a coffee van for constant lattes and cappuccinos. There was also a donut bar full of pastries and such, and a juice/smoothie counter. And then there were the meals on top of that, which were lavish. I went straight from that to the UK to work on a BBC drama where the craft services comprised solely of a tea urn. If you were hungry mid-morning before lunch, have more tea.”
5. He Studied Sports Science
Neil Jackson once had very different plans for his career. When he enrolled in university, he studied sports science because he’s always had an interest in sports. When he completed the program, the dean reached out and asked Neil if he would be interested in staying at school to pursue a master’s degree and Neil decided to stay for another two years.
6. He’s Struggled With Depression His Whole Life
Lots of people face mental health challenges throughout their lives, and sadly it’s often a battle that people fight in silence. However, Neil Jackson has made it a point to be open about the struggles he’d faced in regards to depression. He told Lastly Magazine, “I have lived with depression my whole life. Most times I am happy and upbeat and easy-going, but there are other times when that black cloud descends and life gets a little (or a lot) harder.” He has decided to use his social media platforms to share his experiences with mental health, and many of his fans are extremely grateful for his honestly.
7. He Was Almost Homeless
Homelessness is something that impacts countless people all over the world. For years, Neil was under the impression that homelessness was something that only “happened to other people”. But after a having two really bad years in his career, found himself in a very tough financial situation. Luckily he was able to stay with friends, but it if hadn’t been for them, he says he would have been homeless.
8. Uncertainty Has Been His Biggest Challenge
Being an actor comes with lots of challenges, but the biggest one for Neil Jackson has been the uncertainty that comes with this line of work. Neil could have a lots of work one year, and have nothing coming down the pipeline the following year.
9. He Lives In Canada
Neil is an England native, but he currently lives in Vancouver with his girlfriend. He says he loves living in Vancouver and enjoys being able to see the mountains and walking to the beach. Another one of his favorite things about the city is that he doesn’t need a car.
10. He Worked As A Bouncer At A Club
During his boxing days, Neil decided to put his fighting skills to good use by taking a job as a bouncer at a club. Although the job may seem exciting on the surface, Neil said that he wasn’t happy working as a bouncer.