Nell Verlaque’s professional acting career is just getting started, but she hasn’t wasted any time going after great opportunities. Now, she’s on the brink of her big break thanks to her role in the upcoming Disney series Big Shot which stars John Stamos. In addition to giving her the opportunity to work with a legend, working with a huge network like Disney could easily help establish Nell as an up-and-coming actress that everyone should keep an eye on. Although the show won’t be released until mid-April, it’s already creating a lot of buzz and Nell is looking forward to sharing her work with the world. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nell Verlaque.
1. Her Father Is Also In The Entertainment Industry
Nell has spent her entire life around the entertainment industry, so it probably wasn’t much of a surprise when she decided that she wanted to pursue a career of her own. Nell’s father, Robert Verlaque, is an actor, director, playwright, and teacher. He has been in several shows including Boardwalk Empire.
2. Big Shot Is Just Her Fourth On-Screen Credit
If you’re not familiar with Nell just yet, that’s probably because she doesn’t have much on-screen appearance. She made her TV debut in 2017 and at the moment she has a total of four on-screen credits which includes her role in Big Shot. With the amount of potential she has, it’ll be interesting to see how things go for her once the show is released.
3. She Loves Taking Pictures
She may not think of herself as a photographer, but Nell is pretty nice behind the camera. Nell loves taking snaps of the mundane moments of everyday life, but she has a unique way of capturing them and making them interesting to look at. She’s shared several of the photos she’s taken on Instagram.
4. She Loves To Travel
Most people don’t get to travel nearly as often as they’d like, but when they do it always makes for a memorable experience. Nell is fortunate to be in a position that has allowed her to do a good amount of traveling over the years. She has gotten to visit places all over the United States and outside of the country.
5. She Likes To Sing
At this point in her career, the world only knows Nell for being an actress, but that might not always be the case. She also loves music and has been working on recording some songs of her own. It’s unclear whether she has plans to release any music, but for now, it appears that acting is her main focus.
6. She’s A Private Person
Nell isn’t the type of actress who wants her life to be an open book. At this point in her career, Nell hasn’t shared much personal information about herself. This could change as she becomes more well-known, but for now, she seems perfectly content with holding on to as much of her privacy as possible.
7. She’s A Dog Person
Even though it may seem a little weird, something as simple as knowing whether someone is a dog or cat person can tell you a lot about their personality. For anyone out there who may have been wondering, Nell is a proud dog lover. Based on her Instagram activity it appears she has three dogs.
8. She’s Based In New York
At this point, there isn’t a lot of information about Nell online, but what we do know is that she looks to be based in the New York City area. However, she has been doing a lot of work in Los Angeles recently. It’s unclear if she has any formal acting training but based on the fact that her father is a teacher the answer is probably yes.
9. She Loves Fashion
Nell doesn’t have any modeling experience, but she has a great sense of style. She loves putting together outfits and it’s yet another way for her to show off the creative side of her personality. Whether she’s getting ready for an important event or simply hanging out with her friends, Nell is going to make sure she looks her best.
10. She Has A Great Sense Of Humor
When working in the entertainment industry, it can be hard for people not to take themselves too seriously. Nell doesn’t seem to have that problem, however. Judging by her social media activity, it’s obvious that Nell is someone who loves to laugh and have a good time. Since Big Shot has a comedic element to it, hopefully, we’ll get to see her comedic side come to life on screen.