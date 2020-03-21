Netflix Party is a Great Idea: Here’s What it Is

Let’s be honest and say that social distancing is turning out to be harder for a lot of people than it would sound like since a lot of folks are very social and like spending time around friends and new people. But the mandate of keeping away from others at this time is pretty important since spreading the COVID-19 virus is something that the nation is trying to stop at this time, and as a result hanging out with friends is not seen as a huge priority. But when it comes to getting together to watch a movie that just came out or one that you and your buddies have been wanting to see for a while, Netflix Party might be the way to go since it offers up a chance to chat back and forth about various parts of the movie and even make fun of it as it’s playing. Come on, you know some of us do that as a part of our film night ritual, and trying to do it over the phone is kind of an iffy deal at best. Thankfully, as Tommy Williams of GeekTyrant has reported, Netflix has a way to let people hook up without breaking the mandate of social distancing and without having to resort to their phones as they watch their favorite movies together and comment to their heart’s delight.
Netflix Party currently has an extension that can be downloaded from the app store with Google Chrome that will allow friends and family to connect while watching the movie. The extension will allow one to have full control over the selection of the movie or make it possible for others to chime in and try to pick their favorites as well. From that point it becomes a matter of figuring out what you want to watch without having to worry over the constant spread of COVID-19 due to getting too close to someone that might be infected. In theory it sounds like a great idea and it could possibly be something that will help people connect in yet another way in a time when people are already jonesing for the ability to go out and just spend time with those they care about. While the isolation and quarantine measures aren’t all that hard for some folks they’re incredibly difficult for those people that are bound and determined to enjoy a healthy social life and find that they can’t at the moment thanks to the current predicament we’re in.
Before the COVID-19 virus, which wasn’t all that long ago really, people were thinking that Netflix might be in a spot of trouble, and in truth it might still be considering the fact that many people are out of work at this point and are having to prioritize where their money is going. In this case however, if the prices don’t rise and the ability to chat with others while watching a movie can help the isolation, it might be that more people will at least try to keep their subscriptions so as to find some sort of enjoyment in their current situation. Of course it does sound as though it might open itself to a lot of online arguments that might be started by who wants to watch what and how many unwanted comments might come while one of those involved is actually trying to watch the movie in question. It’s a sound theory really to try and to keep people connected, but as anyone might wonder, aren’t our phones and other devices just as good? This a good option for those that are big into Netflix and enjoy sharing the experience with others, but the practicality of it doesn’t appear to go that far. For some who want to argue, since there are always those that want to plug their opinion into anything, it’d definitely be a boon for those that want to keep their Netflix and share the experience with others, but unless their friends have Netflix as well there’s a serious drawback that wouldn’t allow people to share this as readily as their friends might not think that Netflix is that important at this time. It’s not so much a desire to be a naysayer, but again, the practicality of this idea is sound enough when it’s shared between those that have and enjoy Netflix, but for those that don’t it’s kind of pointless.
Let’s be fair, Netflix is doing something that is an attempt to help people stave off the boredom and help them stay social, so it’s a step in the right direction at the very least and something that can help people stay connected in another way. At this point it’s enough when people try to help others since it’s further proof that some folks are willing to lend a helping hand in hard times. McKenzie Jean-Phillipe of The Oprah Magazine has more to say on this matter that might interest some people.