Netflix Takes Dating Shows to Creepy Heights with “Sexy Beasts” Trailer

It’s actually kind of difficult to know what to say at the moment other than…’okay’ in a very surprised manner. Sexy Beasts might actually make people think that a movie is being shot as the couples ride by or are seen in public around different areas with a camera crew following them. But the dating show is another Netflix project that is coming to wow the audience and basically let people find love in a reality show setting that may or may not be something that people will respond to in a positive manner. Seriously, it does look pretty freaky, but it also begs the question of ‘why?’ when thinking about the whole premise. There have been so many dating shows on TV over the years and it’s still a question of why anyone would want to do something like this that will be seen by everyone and basically announce the idea that these people are looking for that special someone in a way that few if any would ever bother to try.
Money is a big reason of course since a lot of folks wouldn’t really do this if they weren’t getting paid. But some people enjoy the attention and don’t mind giving up a big of dignity in order to either find the one they’re looking for or to just get on TV and have fun with it. Those of us that might say that we would never do this for any amount are either lying or simply too shy to do anything that society might deem as insanely weird. It is an odd thing to do, there’s no doubt of that, but when put up against the many odd things that people do on a regular basis it’s very easy to see that this is kind of par for the course and is something that was bound to happen eventually. It’s pretty much an extreme version of a blind date that continues to last until the show is over and a decision needs to be made.
Also, the whole idea of these folks not enjoying how each of them looks feels as bogus as it can possibly be since like it or not, a show like this isn’t going to hire unattractive people since between screening the individuals for a number of different things, from the physical to the psychological, it’s easy to think that the show will take on some of the best-looking and most interesting individuals they can find, which means that a lot of folks that might watch it can’t really relate to it but might continue watching for the chance to see what each person looks like. The idea that shows like this would bring on anyone that’s actually physically unappealing is ludicrous since one can easily guess that it would upset the fans in a big way. Giving an implication that the people beneath the makeup might not be the best looking might placate some audience members, but those that are able to think this through should be able to realize that anyone that even mentions that they might not be that good looking under the makeup could be suffering from self-esteem issues, or they could be pulling a con on the audience.
Dating shows are notorious for slinging the type of material that irritates a lot of people since they’re rarely genuine, especially with the fact that there’s a camera in their vicinity most times. At this point, it’s hard to imagine who in the world thinks that people act normally when they’re being filmed since the truth is that it just doesn’t happen that way most times. When a person is being observed they tend to act differently than they do when they’re on their own, that much has been made very clear over the years. This show is going to be different simply because this level of madness has never really been tried yet in a dating show, but it still feels roughly the same when it comes to just about everything else. Dating shows are often meant to be fun and engaging since the individuals that take part in them play their roles as they should, but apart from that, it’s just another reality show.
it would be great to sit in on a discussion of one or two of the shows that people come up with just to see how their thought processes work and who in the world okays these ideas and why. It does bring a bit of variety to life without question, but it’s also something that one can’t help but feel was conceived of in a food-induced nightmare that somehow made it to the waking world in order to be developed into a show. Something pretty messed-up had to happen to bring this one to light.