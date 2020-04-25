Netflix White Lines Crime Drama Looks Like It’s Gonna be a Hit

It’s said that when one goes looking into the past all they’re bound to get is dirty, but White Lines is going to a place that’s bound to get more than just a little dirty as it delves into a 20-year mystery of the disappearance of a DJ that from the look of the trailer knew how to have a good time but also knew how to get himself into trouble. The idea that everyone had a reason to hate him is a good indication that few, if any, of those in the story are bound to be completely innocent, while the DJ himself might have exhibited a few behaviors that were less than ideal if he had that many enemies. As Claire Spellberg of Decider alludes to, there are bound to be a few very ingenious twists and perhaps a couple of diabolical turns within the Netflix original that will startle a lot of people and make some go ‘aha!’ by the time it’s all said and done. The story looks set to travel back and forth between the current timeline and the past when the DJ in question was still stylin’ and profilin’ before he disappeared only to wash up on the shores of Ibiza, where the story starts up it sounds like.
Netflix has been firing on all cylinders in the last couple of years or so with the number of original movies and shows it’s been pumping out as it’s wandered across the many different genres in an ever-widening net of story lines that have encompassed all new content and stories that have been written by famed authors alike. White Lines is already looking to be one of those that is bound to look upon the kind of cocaine and booze-infused nights that will end up muddying up any explanation of the disappearance of the figure that’s bound to take up a lot of time and effort within the show, but will hopefully shed some more light on why the rest of the characters hate him so much. One of the very common elements about stories such as this is that the character that bears so much enmity from those around them is either arrogant and ignorant enough to move blindly through each day, doing whatever they can to simply stay on top of their game and enjoy life as much possible, or are fully aware of how much people hate them and don’t care. These two elements usually end up going a long way towards explaining why a murder takes place and can also shed some light on why the protagonist in the story is less than perfect as well. In sordid stories such as these there’s hardly ever a truly innocent person as such individuals don’t tend to coexist well with those that we’ve already seen in the trailer, since having a conscience isn’t the best thing in the world when it comes to dealing and dabbling in matters that are bound to get a person incarcerated or killed at one point or another. Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb has more to say about the story.
That could be why the character of Zoe looks and sounds as though she’s not such a perfect angel, since she too has enough issues within her life that she needs to sort out even as she goes looking for the truth behind why the DJ washed up on shore and who could have wanted him dead. A lot of productions that have to do with drugs, especially cocaine, tend to have at least one fatality, be it from an overdose or another death that’s somehow related to the business of dealing or the activities that tend to be associated with and circulate around it. Like a lot of movies out there there’s a definite formula to this one and the whole whodunnit idea is only a small part of it since it’s obvious that things get a bit crazier and go a bit deeper than all that since just watching the trailer and the reactions of the many different characters makes it kind of obvious that the disappearance of the DJ is something that involves quite a few people to some degree and might end up causing the lives of a few folks to topple like dominoes should the truth come out. That’s the kind of story that a lot of people tend to enjoy since it takes some time to build up, but by the time it finally unravels or comes together it’s a work of art that a lot of people can’t help but sit back and admire. True, it’s a story just like many others in many respects, but as an original it’s still one of the many that has Netflix still sitting comfortably in their place amidst the streaming war. And if nothing else, it looks enticing enough to watch. Paul Heath of The Hollywood News has his own opinion on the upcoming drama.