Netflix’s Circle of Books: The Next Big Hit for The Streaming Service?

The world is constantly changing and shows such as Circus of Books is just another bit of proof that Netflix is taking aim at a dartboard and hoping that whatever sticks is what’s going to sell. But if people are paying attention it’s been working thus far since the proof of The Tiger King makes it obvious that they’ve decided to back stories that people are willing to watch and pay attention to. Circus of Books however might stoke the fires of debate between conservatives and liberals in a way that is usually reserved for the news media since like it or not, this show is bound to stir up just as much controversy as Tiger King if not more. The various debates on homosexuality in America have been ongoing for quite a while and when it comes pornography a lot of people are willing to let bygones be bygones, but of course that’s not where the issue stops. In a big sense gay individuals aren’t harming anyone and as a result it’s not too hard to think that letting them be and letting them live as regular folks would be worth the effort, but of course that’s not the case as it’s been seen in society throughout the decades. Homosexuals are often seen as different, and anything different tends to be viewed with a great amount of hostility and outright hatred that’s rarely, if ever, necessary since to be fair, being homosexual doesn’t make a person evil and it certainly doesn’t mean they’re out to ‘corrupt’ anyone.
It’s a touchy subject in some crowds to be certain since there has been a good deal of persecution felt by the LGBTQ+ community throughout the years and a lot of them are ready to stand up and say that they feel that they deserve better as human beings. On that count they’d be right, and it’s true that a lot of those in said community have been through hell, and that Circus of Books and various other places were havens for them at one point. Daniel Reynolds of the Advocate has more on this subject. The hope of course is that in this day and age we’d be a little more forward thinking and understand that gay or not, people are just people and deserve the kind of respect that one would give to another person. Obviously we’re not quite there yet since differences in preference are still enough to divide people and lifestyles are still being used to vilify some folks. From a personal standpoint I don’t fully understand the LGBTQ+ crowd and won’t pretend I do, but seeing every one of them as people that should be given the same opportunities in life, no more and certainly no less, is a belief that one might think is reasonable, unless one is bound to look at things from a very one-sided perspective.
Circus of Books is no doubt going to attempt to bring people into the world of gay porn and the gay lifestyle and just what that might mean to those in the LGBTQ+ community and from a viewer’s standpoint there are a few options open to a lot of people. You can watch it with an open mind and take what you see with a HUGE grain of salt, just as it as necessary to do with The Tiger King, you can watch it and form your own opinions based on what you think is right, you can believe everything and have your opinions twisted and manipulated as so many do, or you can not watch it at all and avoid the hassle that’s to come when people start talking about it left and right. Some might call that willful ignorance but in reality it’s a desire to not step into a particular fire that you have no stake in, even if people would gladly tell you that such a move is being cowardly. The debate over how people treat those of the LGBTQ+ community is one that has raged for years and only been made worse with various events in society such as the AIDS epidemic that was seen decades ago. Obviously the show will be covering this as well, though how much further into the epidemic it will get is hard to say.
Netflix is certainly picking a few oddball shows to go after at this point, but it’s hard to argue with the success they’ve had as of late since there’s continue talks of a Tiger King 2, though whether that will happen or not is hard to say. All that can be said right now is that like so many other networks, Netflix is doing its best to keep people entertained and is trying its best to find shows and movies that will do just that. How this one is going to work out is anyone’s guess at this point.