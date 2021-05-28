New Animated Series “My Adventures with Superman” is on the Way

DC looks to be bearing down with their animated shows at this time even as it would appear that their live-action movies are still being pushed to the public. This is where DC has been dominant though when it comes to their various stories and characters since animation has served the company well in the past and continues to do so as My Adventures with Superman will be yet another look at three popular individuals such as Superman/Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen. One would almost think that this story has been told in so many different ways that there would be little left to be done, but DC is doing what’s necessary to find every angle that exists in order to keep the interest in one of their top characters alive and well. It is very easy to wonder just how many other animated shows there will be in the coming years, but when factoring in every different perception of the same heroes and villains it’s kind of easy to think that there are so many different ways to present each character that trying to think of how many different stories could be told would cause a headache before all options are exhausted. It does sound as though there’s another animated Batman show on the way as well, which isn’t too surprising since the dark knight has been a hot topic for decades now and despite the fact that each hero, Superman, and Batman, should be decades older by now, people keep accepting their return to the screen without question. To be fair, both heroes have been DC’s lifeblood for a long time now, with Batman taking the lead quite often as he’s been tasked with carrying DC now and then until Superman’s popularity has risen again.
Keeping Superman interesting has been a task in and of itself to be certain since each new generation of fans that have come along have needed a reason to believe in the man of steel and somehow, DC has managed to do that, as have fans of the older generations. There are various qualities about Superman that attract new and old fans, but the idea that his story continues to delve back into his past only to keep moving towards the same future, however different it might be with each version, is a bit confusing since it’s essentially telling the same story over and over again and switching out details here and there that DC either hopes people won’t notice or hopes they’ll accept simply because it’s a new look at an old story. The advantage of this is that with a comic books character there are so many different stories to be told, but the disadvantage comes from clinging to the same story so often that it has to be retconned more than once and told in a different voice, or from a different perspective, or possibly in a completely different manner than people are used to seeing it. The main point is that people are entertained and don’t question things too much, but looking at this idea from the outside, it’s another Superman story that traverses the same path that so many others have done, but in a slightly different way. If the people enjoy what they’re seeing and don’t mind that this is one of the many times that Superman has gone through this part of his life then so be it since as I mentioned, the point is to get people to pay attention and have fun with what they’re watching.
Superman has been a pretty big mainstay for decades and it’s not hard to state that as long as DC can continue to work his story in one way or another that people will continue to watch. In fact, this coming story has already been given an order for a second season, which means that DC is gambling with this or has great confidence in the story or both. The animated branch of DC has been one of the most reliable over the years, so it’s not difficult to reason that this would be the angle that DC is using to push their influence since it’s helping to keep them alive even as the live-action movies continue to roll forward in hopes that they’ll start hitting high notes on a consistent basis. So far the live-action movies have been kind of hit and miss no matter that their financial impact has been obvious to see. As DC projects keep hitting HBO Max though it’s still going to be a test to see if they can keep up or if they’re going to keep competition within their own ranks rather than chase after another competitor that’s been outdoing them on the movie scene. Focusing on their own trajectory has already appeared to be the best route to success.