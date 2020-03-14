New Behind the Scenes Rise of Skywalker Ewok Footage

It’s still a wonder as to whether we’ll see any more of the furry little creatures known as ewoks in the years to come since Star Wars is obviously not done with them yet, and has even entertained the fact that one of the most famous of the small creatures has a child now. Wicket, played by Warwick Davis, who’s been a part of the Star Wars franchise for a while now, managed to get a cameo in the Rise of Skywalker along with his Pommet, who was played by Warwick’s son Harrison Davis. One can only imagine how cool it was to bring his son onto the set and get him into the whole idea of actually appearing in a Star Wars movie, even if it was just for a few moments without any lines. It’s likely something that Harrison might think about for a long time to come, especially if it gets him motivated to follow in his father’s footsteps. Harrison does have a few onscreen credits to his name already including ROS, but it’s yet to be seen if he’s really going to go for it and enter the same business that his dad has been in for so long. It could be enough to wonder if Warwick has thought about bringing him to the Willow series that’s been discussed in the recent past, or if he’s going to choose to go off and do his own thing. As Patrick Mulligan of Screenrant has alluded to their appearance in ROS was pretty short and was done more to appease long-time fans than anything, but all in all it was nice to see that Abrams was able to take an element of the original movies and make it work with the movie.
A lot of people have their own opinions on the ewoks and their role in Star Wars since some folks decided long ago that the furry little creatures aren’t all that useful and are more of a distraction than anything. Others think they’re cute and endearing as a native species and yet not that important, while still others have come to the idea that they’re definitely a fun part of Star Wars lore. Wicket isn’t the only part that Warwick Davis has ever played in the saga, but it’s been one that a lot of people easily recognize, the species at least if not the name of the scout that found Princess Leia on the forest moon of Endor. From that moment on Wicket was without any doubt the most famous ewok of the bunch since he’d made contact with the offworlders first as far as moviegoers were concerned and was the one ewok that people were bound to pay attention to. The fact that the ewoks were given two more movies following the main trilogy is evidence that some people liked them and thought that they were worth a little more, and the cartoon and the comics were even more proof. Of course after a while the whole ewok craze died down quite a bit and the movies tended to forget that they even existed since the prequels made no mention of them and The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi certainly didn’t make it feel as though they’d made the cut. Thankfully though with the cameo it’s official that the ewoks are still very much a part of the current canon. Now it’s just a question of whether we’re going to see them again or not. Helen O’Hara of the Telegraph has more to say on the little fuzzballs.
One thing that Warwick said is that the suits are a bit hot and hard to see out of, so if something did come along it would likely need to make accommodations for the actors so as to make the suits just a tad more comfortable while still maintaining their artistic integrity so that fans would be able to recognize the creatures and not go on a tear about how awful their appearance was. Given that this is only a small look at the behind scenes footage it’s easy to think that there are quite a few behind the scenes that people might want to watch, or there might be too much for people that don’t want to know how it all comes together. There are those individuals out there that don’t want to ruin the magic and like staying in suspense as much as possible, odd as that might sound. Some folks really do like to watch a movie and not be able know every little detail for the greater entertainment of enjoying the story. Warwick Davis has been part of the story for so long that it’s not too likely to see any movie without him at this point, though obviously his look is going to change from movie to movie. It’d be great if his son decided to go down the same path, if only because it might be interesting to see how skilled Harrison really is.