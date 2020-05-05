New Featurette Shares Rick and Morty’s Character Creation Secrets

The fact that there are actual ideas that come through the studio and are implemented in various ways when it comes to Rick and Morty is hard to believe since one would think that the design team is on a serious acid trip when they’re coming up with characters and situations for the show. Jenny Brewer of It’s Nice That has more to say on this subject. Yet there is a method behind the madness, and apparently it involves being as crazy as possible and just going with the madness to a degree that a lot of people just don’t understand. One thing that’s very easy to figure out is that getting close to a character and picking a favorite is not the ideal way to go about this job since at any given time it would appear that your favorite could get the ax and the be rendered moot and obsolete. Even Rick and Morty aren’t immune to being killed since there are literally millions of them throughout the different universes and when one or more of them expire there are more to take their place. It’s kind of like a major twist on the South Park theme of Kenny, just on a much grander scale. Apart from that, the creative secrets of the show tend to boil down to the idea of getting as crazy as one possibly can and just going with it in an effort to make sense of everything while entertaining the fans.
It’s amusing that people might still look at shows such as The Simpsons, Family Guy, and even American Dad and have an issue with their content when Rick and Morty, which is watched by kids whose parents don’t appear to have an issue with it, is by far more violent and more problematic than most shows on TV, even some of the live action ones. Mark Laherty of The Mary Sue has ahis own opinion on this matter. Somehow though the crazy nature of the show makes up for the fact that it slices, dices, chops, bludgeons, smashes, and allows the designers to find new and imaginative ways for characters to die or incur massive damage with every episode. One might think that they’d want to keep a few characters around for a while and it’s obvious that not everyone dies, but the amount of red in this clip alone makes it pretty obvious that preservation of the characters isn’t always high on the list. Instead, the idea is to get as outlandish and unhinged as possible apparently since some of the character designs easily defy belief and don’t really conform to what a lot of people might think is necessary or what is expected. In a way that’s a good thing since it keeps people guessing and keeps them entertained as well given that it’s not boring and it’s not run of the mill. While I’m not much of a fan of Rick and Morty I can at least respect how the madness of the story continues to keep it interesting for others even if there are blatant ripoffs here and there that a lot of people either choose not to notice.
One of the many truths about this show is that it’s unapologetic about what it stands for and what it’s done throughout its run thus far, which is first and foremost to entertain those that wanted something so off the wall as to not be yet another animated sitcom. Rick and Morty did in fact become a phenomenon during the first season since there’s almost no limit to the crazy that’s being allowed thanks to adult swim and the nutty but somehow inventive ways that the pair are allowed to go about their business. Thinking that things are ever going to calm down is definitely naive and in no way indicative of what the future holds for the show since it’s likely to keep going so long as people are seen to enjoy it and so long as it’s allowed to keep pumping out the kind of content that gets people in the mood to watch. It’s funny now to think that South Park used to be seen as highly controversial, which it still is, and that people thought things couldn’t get any worse, meaning that they couldn’t find anything else that they might rail against just as hard. But Rick and Morty has clearly topped that idea in a big way and while some people might still feel the need to speak out against it, the overwhelming support for the show and the absolute love of its creative and completely crazy designs has kind of overpowered any naysayers at this point since the fans are simply too loud to shout over as of now.
It could be said, withe ease no less, that Rick and Morty have transcended the hate and the controversy that comes with their show, but that wouldn’t be accurate. Instead, the fans are just too great in number and their voices are too loud to hear the detractors at this point. Gwilym Mumford of The Guardian has something to say on this topic.