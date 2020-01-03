New Harry Potter Movie Set 20 Years Later Rumored To Be in Development

Christian Bone of We Got This Covered seems a bit excited to pronounce that there might, MIGHT, be another Harry Potter movie, or series, in the works at WB that will take place 20 years down the line from the original 8 movies that people came to crave so much. For Potterheads this undoubtedly a windfall that they might think comes from being patient and given Rowling the time to think and ponder just what might happen if she decided to agree to let the story continue, while for others it might be anything from a reason to be happy to groan and roll our eyes. The story would understandably center on Albus Severus Potter, Harry and Ginny’s son that was featured prominently in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and the protagonist would be Voldemort’s daughter, who would be attempting to resurrect her father once more. How this would be done though is kind of hard to figure considering that the pieces of his soul that were bound to the horcrux’s were destroyed during the course of the movies, and at great personal expense to some of those that did the destroying. There was however the one piece of Voldemort’s soul that might still be retrievable by magical means given that it was harmed and left in the afterlife after Harry had been blasted by Voldemort, but explaining how it could be used by a living being would take some seriously great storytelling that Rowling is fully capable of as we’ve seen in the past.
Given how many stories have been told and talked about since the ending of the second installment of The Deathly Hallows it’s not really surprising to see just how excited this could make people, though even with several of the main actors taking up their roles once again it does make sense that it would focus on the younger counterparts and their continuing adventures. Anyone that’s seen the play of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child or read the book might very well understand just what is at stake and how a story could possibly be formed based on this idea, but for everyone else it’s likely going to be a bit confusing since the end of The Deathly Hallows made it feel as though everything had gone back to the way it needed to be and life was finally proceeding on an even keel. But as is seen in the Cursed Child things are not as nice and neat as they could be since Harry and Ginny’s marriage is a bit rocky and Malfoy and Harry have still never quite seen eye to eye. Ron and Hermione have also had trouble in paradise throughout their marriage and while that’s not hard to figure it’s still enough to think that it might bring about a very different landscape if this movie does pan out. More than that however is the idea that making another series would be a desired act that Rowling and Warner Bros. could capitalize on since the last 8 movies did so well and the Fantastic Beasts movies have been appeasing the Potter fans in a big way as well. Emily Reily of Blast has more on this subject.
Yet there’s still the need to remind people that this would not be a return to the good old days when Harry, Ron, and Hermione were so casually flouting the rules and doing as they felt was needed to make things right. Instead it would be an adventure taken by their children and would possibly leave the adults out of it a good chunk of the way, but definitely not all the way since the return of Voldemort would mean that the Aurors would need to saddle up again and attempt to keep his influence from spreading again. This however seems like red herring that might be kept in place for just long enough to make people think that Voldemort might get another go-around, but if he did then it would be a little too much like the first series, unless of course the stakes were a little higher this time. If anyone was paying attention to the first series the movies went from being something that any kid could watch and not be too scared of, while the later movies, as Harry and his friends grew a bit older, became more serious and as a result the scares and the risk became even greater. By the time the Deathly Hallows came about it was all too obvious that death was a very real thing, and that the Death Eaters and Voldemort weren’t pulling any punches any longer since they were cutting down anyone in their way. David James of We Got This Covered also has a bit to say about the possibility of a new movie.
Whether this new series comes along or not it’s going to be a good bit of rumor for a while to come since it’s out in the open now, and we all know what happens to a rumor that hits the hill running.