New Legends of Runeterra Update 2.2.0

A brand new Legends of Runeterra update is available now! Legends of Runeterra is the player-vs-player strategy card game that is set in the League of Legends universe. I’ve been having a ton of fun with it, building decks, getting absolutely destroyed in custom matches with my friend, Rich, and opening chests to obtain new cards that I can add to my deck at random. Okay, so I guess I’m not really that great at the game, but that should speak for the game’s ability to keep one entertained even if you suck at the game. Patch 2.2.0 recently became available in the game and it brings with it some fantastic new features and even updated some existing features and a new Lab! So let’s take a look and see what Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.2.0 has to offer! All of this information comes directly from the Legends of Runeterra patch notes page here!
Card Layout Update
- Patch 2.2.0 introduces a brand new look for cards! As we’ve added more (and more complex) cards to the game, we’ve seen text overlapping with Region icons in some languages. This update gives text a little more room to breathe and makes the Region more distinguishable across the board.
This is definitely a nice readability feature for players that use different languages, instead of having the Region icon at the bottom of the card, it is now in the top right across from the Mana cost.
New Lab: Heimer’s Madness
Patch 2.2.0 brings a new rotation to Multilab:
- Lab of Legends
- United Front
- Heimer’s Madness (New in 2.2.0!)
After some brutal battles in Lab of Legends, Heimerdinger seems to have gone mad with his newest experiment – Heimer’s Madness! This new 1v1 PvP Lab starts out pretty tame, but can quickly get out of hand. Here’s a crash course on how to manage your madness:
- Each player starts with 4 max Mana, and a small premade deck with a few random Champions, Spells, and Followers
- At Round Start, instead of gaining additional max Mana, the cost of all cards in each player’s hand and deck is reduced by 1, down to a minimum of 1
- Each Round, the attacking player receives a spell that lets them choose a card to add to their hand, with 2 additional copies added to their deck
Create low-cost Followers and Spells to overwhelm your opponent, or choose high-cost cards and try to control the match long enough to discount them for some insane combos!
Expeditions
“We’re sticking with minor tweaks again this time around, starting with some light buffs to Afterlife and Moonlit Heist by removing some of their more inconsistent cards. Shroom and Boom is receiving some new aggressive options and losing Insightful Investigator. Finally, Augmented Assault is gaining the Investigator as well as a few more 2-cost commons to fuel it.”
- Reduced the Luminous Dusk offering bonus to half of what it was previously, meaning it will now show up twice as often as normal. This will be completely removed with the following patch
Afterlife
- Removed: Pesky Specter, Ravenous Butcher
Augmented Assault
- Added: Clump of Whumps, Insightful Investigator, Trifarian Hopeful
Moonlit Heist
- Added: Zap Sprayfin
- Removed: Double Up, Shakedown
Shroom and Boom
- Added: Poro Cannon, Zaunite Urchin
- Removed: Insightful Investigator
Miscellaneous
- Prismatic Cards have a new minor visual effect when viewed in the Collection, and when being drawn or played
- In the Collection, cosmetic items that were available as part of a limited-time event are now labeled “Legacy.” A new “Show Available” filter will hide Legacy items
- The Tournaments Tab has been updated for the upcoming Seasonal Tournament; round timings will be more clearly displayed during the Open Rounds and Playoffs
- On mobile, the in-game language can now be changed from the Settings menu
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that would sometimes disable PC hotkeys
- Fixed an issue where Oracle’s Eye would sometimes be disabled
- Fixed an issue with An Acquired Taste causing units to appear as if they had Spellshield without actually having one
- Fixed several audio and card text issues for Aphelios
- Fixed an issue where Diana’s Nightfall visual effect wouldn’t play properly
- Fixed several inconsistencies in Tutorials and Challenges
- Updated several cards’ text as part of ongoing work to improve text consistency
- Fixed a crash related to Get Excited
There you have it, folks. Your patch notes for Legends of Runeterra patch update 2.2.0! What do you think about the new card layout changes? Personally, I don’t see a problem with it, but I’m sure it’s a change that not many players were expecting.