New Power Rangers Movie Set in the ’90s Is of Course Happening

What’s funny about this is that each and every time a movie based on an idea from the past few decades comes out it’s almost as though the filmmakers are crossing their fingers and hoping for the best. If it does tank they take their lumps and shrug and then go ‘oh well’ as another person steps up to try it again. Only the next time around the movie has NO relation to the flop that came before as OF COURSE this idea is going to be so much better. That does feel like the idea with this upcoming version of the Power Rangers that, according to Jeremy Dick of MovieWeb, will be set in the 90s this time, not updated as it was for the last Power Rangers movie that came out in 2017 from Lionsgate. Paramount apparently thinks that their idea, of taking a group of kids and somehow transporting them through time to the 90s, will work so much better. Yeah, that’s right, time travel is going to be a part of this upcoming movie and my eyes might roll up to the whites if they roll any harder.
For whatever reason the 2017 Lionsgate version just didn’t satisfy the fans that easily and the effects and the story seemed a bit dry to some folks. Personally I though the suits were a big improvement over the spandex and modified motorcycle helmets that showed every flaw in a person’s body without forgiveness, but hey, that’s one opinion. The story could have used some work since Rita has always been a great character from a distance, but her ability to get into a melee fight with the Rangers is kind of iffy even if she used to be one of them. Her power is insane without a doubt, but when the Rangers are firing on all cylinders and operating as a team they’re extremely hard to beat. It is a hope that in this next version, if they’re going to be smart about it, they’ll have more cameos from the original group, as Amy Jo Johnson and Jason David Frank did show up in the last movie. Seeing the Green Ranger would also be nice since eventually he became a big part of the show. Having Rita be a former Green Ranger was intriguing, but again, her fighting ability was kind of lackluster in a way and one thing the Rangers are known for is their unique fighting skills, so it might be best to keep her at a distance. Of course thinking about it there’s no way to tell just which characters Paramount might be thinking of bringing back since there’s a wide assortment to work with and back in the 90s the Rangers were just gaining ground as a popular show.
I’ll admit it, I watched the Power Rangers for a while and had a small crush on Kimberly and even Trini for a while. Unfortunately a cameo of Trini wouldn’t be possible since she passed away unfortunately in 2001 after a horrendous automobile accident. As for the others there’s no telling if they could or would want to be brought back for a cameo, though Amy and Jason might make another trip back to the set since Jason has been around the Rangers for a long time and has been on more than one team throughout their existence. Going back to their roots as they tried to do in 2017 would be a good idea it sounds like since it could have been the updates that the Rangers went through in the latest movie that upset a few people. Still, the effects were so much better than anything that’s been on TV that it’s hard to say that the latest version was really that bad. The acting could have been better, the dialogue could have used some work, but that’s relatively easy when you really think about it unless we want to complicate things and wonder at how people really talk when it’s pretty obvious that it varies from person to person. If anything grinds my gears about movies these days it’s when the dialogue is so horrible that it actually ends up affecting the overall quality of the movie (looking at you Dark Tower).
This could be a good idea, but I’ll be rolling my eyes for a bit still since the whole idea of abandoning one idea to let another studio step in and say “I got this” because the numbers didn’t add up is frustrating since it not only admits defeat, it admits that there’s nothing that can be done about the problem. Maybe Paramount will get the job done, or maybe they’ll end up pooching it as well. We won’t know until we see it, and it does sound as though it’s going to be a while.