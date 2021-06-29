New Scooby Doo Trailer is Promoting a Crossover of a Lifetime

It kind of sounds like an odd meeting but it still makes sense to a lot of people since Courage the Cowardly Dog and Scooby-Doo have a few things in common, the fact that they’re kind of afraid of everything for starters. But it’s also a direction that we haven’t seen Scooby and the gang go in as of yet. When pitted against a swarm of very nasty-looking bugs though it’s enough to think that Velma might be the one that will be the most help in this situation as well as Daphne, since Fred has been kind of a fifth wheel despite being a part of the group for a long time, and Shaggy is, well, he’s Shaggy. That kind of says it all since he’s not really the guy to depend on unless one counts dumb luck and being in the right place at the right time every now and then. But so far the trailer for this event makes it look as though the show might be pretty funny since there is something about Courage that a lot of fans happen to like since for one reason or another he’s been around for a while.
It’s interesting to think of all the different animated characters that Scooby-Doo and the gang have encountered over the years since to be fair they’ve seen quite a few and been able to interact with a lot of different personalities over the course of the show. Things have also been redone and taken on different looks and versions as well since Scooby is one of the few ideas that has come this far since his creation and has remained popular throughout the entire time. There have been years in which the series hasn’t really thrived as much, but quite a few animated shows have gone through this, but while several of them have either been canceled or rebooted in a big way, Scooby-Doo’s theme has been pretty much the same from one year to the next, though the show has definitely evolved.
The premise of the show is pretty simple since the gang is headed to Kansas to try and find Scooby, and in the process, Scooby meets Courage, and when they all come together they find out about a cursed item that draws the massive cicada army that is seen in the trailer. The group then has to find a way to either outrun or figure out why the cicadae are drawn to the item and will have to do so with Courage, Eustice, and Muriel along for the ride. It’s definitely a strange mix of characters but it also feels like each one will bring something to the group in some odd way that a lot of us might not see at the moment. The fun thing about Scooby-Doo is that there’s usually a twist of some sort that a lot of people don’t see until it’s near the end, and it usually has to do with something that was overlooked at one point in the show. That’s been the hallmark of Scooby-Doo for a long time now and hopefully it’s not bound to change since it’s one of the biggest reasons why people watch the show.
To be certain, it doesn’t feel likely that this would be a continuing trend with Courage the Cowardly Dog, but there’s a good chance that if things turn out alright that Scooby and the gang could be expected to see other crossovers in the coming days since fans do happen to like seeing their favorite characters together now and then. But seeing them together all the time kind of kills the whole novelty of it since if it stops being special then it might as well be a regular thing that sees the characters interacting on a regular basis. That would take more than a sit-down with the creative teams and owners of each idea, it would also require a very convincing bit of writing since the two characters do live in very different stories that wouldn’t always mesh with one another. On top of that, fans might wonder just which crossovers they could expect next, and might even wonder if there’s a way to put all the ideas together, which would be ill-advised.
Each animated series needs its own space and its own room to grow and expand, and while crossovers are definitely a lot of fun, they’re not the norm since one series will usually go in a completely different direction from another. It’s not so much a need to keep things separate at all times, but it does make for a much more amusing show when a crossover is a special event and not something that’s built into the series. Giving the fans just enough to make them want more is a neat trick, but not over-indulging them is a better one.