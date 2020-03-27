New Updates On The Cassian Andor Disney Plus Series

As Ryan Scott of MovieWeb shows, there’s not much else to tell about the Cassian Andor series that’s being planned for Disney+, but people are still psyched to see more about the Rebel spy since his time in Rogue One was enough to make a lot of fans look at the rebellion in a different light given that Cassian wasn’t the bleeding heart type that would do anything to save anyone he could. His mercy had definite limits as he took out one informant earlier in the movie that made a lot of jaws drop given that the Rebels were usually thought to be the heroes of the story. In this light however it’s kind of obvious that even the side that has spawned some of the greatest heroes has a few issues that remain unresolved and have given them a look that makes them a little less shining knights and more a practical but sometimes brutal characters that do as circumstances require. Keep in mind that Cassian was going to eliminate Jynn’s father at one point, so he’s not an innocent man, but more like a hired gun for the Rebels. Some fans actually appreciated this turn of events since it makes for a much deeper and less idealistic look at the Rebels. To think that they have individuals within their ranks that will make the hard decisions and take the lives of others that could harm them kind of goes against the way we were taught to think of the Rebels in the original trilogy, but giving them a more realistic look when it comes their motives and practices was a stroke of genius really, even if some folks didn’t think so.
Neal Scanlan, who’s worked on the visual effects of each Star Wars project since Disney bought up Lucasfilm, had this to say per Ryan Scott:
“What is fun about this is, in many ways, I don’t think it feels different than working on a movie. It certainly doesn’t feel like we are making any compromises. It’s the same creative conditions in every department to do what we can do. We also have this backlog of characters. A lot of the characters that we built for all of the films either didn’t make it to the final cut, because that’s just the way that the film process happens, or that they are seen so momentarily that there is this wonderful second opportunity to bring back some of the characters that we’ve made and bring them to this new storyline in a more, shall we say, integrated way. I think it’s going to be tremendous. I find that it’s a second opportunity for everything that we’ve made, plus the opportunity of moving TV along, in a sense, at what will not at all be diminished as far as the level of quality, the level of things that we are going to try and achieve.”
The mention of a backlog of characters makes it possible to think that there are plenty of characters that we can possibly expect to see and even hear from as the show goes along, though it might be a while until we see Cassian’s appearance on Disney+. According to Huw Fullerton of RadioTimes however the filming of this series was to take place in June. Whether or not that will still happen is up in the air at this time, though if it does manage to start on schedule we still won’t be likely to see the show hit Disney+ until 2021, meaning that we have some time to wait and trade rumors about what the show will depict and just where we’ll get to see things start off from. At this point we have a pretty good idea of where the rebellion started and who started it thanks to the prequels, the games, and the various novels and graphic novels. What remains to be seen is where Cassian’s place in it started off since by the time Rogue One came along he was already firmly ensconced within the rebellion and was running missions for them as a full-fledged member. It’d be interesting to see where he got his start, at least in flashbacks if that became necessary.
Even more interesting would be to see just what other stories might be taking place at this time since to be fair there are a lot of other individuals that, during this time, were making themselves known in many ways. While it’s true that some of the Star Wars stories are trying to pull away from the Jedi and Sith ideologies and will attempt to keep from using the Force in such a heavy-handed way, it’s also kind of easy to think that we’ll see some use of the Force throughout the Cassian Andor series as well. Rick Marshall of Yahoo has more to offer about the details of the show.