Newly Discovered Species Resembles a Porg from Star Wars

The love/hate relationship that a lot of Star Wars fans have with Porgs, the furry little creatures introduced into the latest trilogy, is something that is kind of akin to Ewoks, but unlike the Porgs, the Ewoks apparently aren’t going to be linked to any significant fossil record since the Porgs are already being embraced yet again after a fossil discovered in China’s Hebei Province uncovered a creature with a rounded head and forward-facing eyes that looks too much like the fictional creatures in Star Wars to be ignored. Granted, these things were thought to have wings and their ‘fur’ was actually tightly packed fibers that kept it warm and made it easier to trap prey when hunting apparently. But this is all a lot of conjecture still even though there might be a lot of factual data that are being used to create a profile for this creature. It’s already been established that it’s much, much smaller than any other Pterosaur that was alive during this time, and was probably a snack for many other creatures when it wasn’t hunting for its own food, which was likely insects judging by its size. But SW fans are still going nuts since it’s enough for many of them to think that Porgs have now been vindicated given that they were given little thought by a lot of people, for good reason, but are now linked to a great historical find. Yes, that’s how it would appear.
There’s a lot about this world that we still don’t know, and even those that are well-versed in the science and the methods that are used to discover more about the past are guessing quite a bit now and then since what was left behind is definitely a roadmap to the past, but the fact is that much has changed since the landscape was created, and it continues to change. What this means is that the roadmap left behind in the form of fossils and other data that’s been compiled isn’t quite as relevant as many people want to believe. Things have changed so much over the years, and the interpretation of what has been found by those from different generations could be far different than the perceptions of those that have continued the practice. What this means is that while there are obvious signs of the past in the world around us, the manner in which we interpret them tends to change, and while we place a lot of faith in scientists and researchers to discover how the world has changed through what is left behind, none of it is entirely perfect since no one has a complete picture yet. That would only be possible had someone actually been present during various time periods, since even honest and truthful accounts can be skewed by personal bias and memory. But in terms of prehistoric happenings, the only thing left is whatever people find buried and long-since forgotten. The point to all this is that while the discovery is definitely interesting and brings forth another part of the past that we didn’t know much about, it’s still wise to question it if only to make it known that while there’s no doubt that this species existed, one has to question how much of what is being said about it is entirely accurate.
Understandably, SW fans have taken this as a chance to express their love for the furry little creatures known as Porgs, which essentially have no other use in the SW movies than to be used as a comedic type of creature that is simply there as part of the landscape and don’t really offer much more than that. The Porgs were an odd addition to the franchise but as anyone could have predicted they were embraced by a lot of fans simply because they were cute and offered another part of SW to love, especially given that nothing had really presented itself within the trilogy at that time as up until The Mandalorian came out, there were no small, cute creatures to pay attention to. It’s fair to say that this craze will die down quickly without any doubt, it was enough to give a brief spike of renewed interest to the Porgs, especially since the picture of the fossilized creature does bear a very strong resemblance. But if the Porgs had been able to fly like this it does stand to reason that they might have been even more of an annoyance in the SW franchise. It was bad enough that they made Chewbacca feel bad for eating one of them, but just imagine a few Porgs getting up the nerve to zip around the interior of the Millennium Falcon, especially during a dogfight in space. That might have been kind of awkward, to say the least.