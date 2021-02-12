Nhut Le has been making waves in the entertainment industry since the start of his career. In 2013, the same year he made his on screen debut, he was cast in the comedy series Kroll Show. After two years on the show he went on to star in the show Stardumb. While those opportunities were great, Nhut has recently gotten a gig that will likely take his career to the next level. It was recently announced that he will be in the upcoming HBO Max series, Peacemaker, which is a spin-off of The Suicide Squad. Being cast in the project will give Nhut a platform to share his skills with millions of viewers and hopefully open the door from even more opportunities in the future. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Nhut Le.
1. His Name Is Pronounced As Nuh
Some people who see Nhut’s name may be a little unsure about how to pronounce it. Unfortunately, this is probably something Nhut has gotten used to over the years. He recently made a video explaining how to say his name and revealed that is it pronounced Nuh, “like you’re saying Nuh-thaniel”. His last name is pronounced as Lee
2. He Was Born In Vietnam
Nhut was born in Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam and he is very proud of his roots. He lived there for 6 years before relocating to the United States. Unfortunately, there isn’t any additional information about Nhut’s upbringing. We do know that he is currently living in the Los Angeles area.
3. He Is A Formally Trained Actor
From the outside looking in it may seem like Nhut just kind of popped out of nowhere, but in reality his success has been years in the making. He has been training to become an actor for several years and he studied at University of the Arts in Philadelphia. He continued his training at the Groundlings School and the Upright Citizens Brigade.
4. He Likes To Travel
Nhut is full of life and energy and he is always looking for ways to make the most out of every moment. For him, traveling has been the perfect way to do that. In addition to visiting different parts of the United States, he has also done some traveling outside of the country.
5. He’s Passionate About Social Justice
Nhut is all about standing up for the things he believes in. He is passionate about the fight to end racism and other human rights causes and he isn’t shy about letting people know. He has used his presence on social media to help raise awareness and inspire people to be a part of positive change.
6. He Is A Potter
Acting isn’t the only creative talent that Nhut has. He is also a very skilled potter who owns and operates an online pottery studio called 3CirclePottery. He typically sells pieces through Etsy. Since his acting career has taken off, however, he has had to spend less time working on his pottery.
7. He Has Some Serious Sword Skills
Nhut is a man of many talents, and one of those talents involves swords. In an Instagram post in February 2020, Nhut showed off his Wushu skills. According to Harvard, Wushu (武术) is a form of contemporary Chinese martial arts that blends elements of performance and martial application. Wushu training emphasizes quickness, explosive power, and natural, relaxed movement. The wushu practitioner must combine flexibility with strength, speed with flawless technique, fierce intent with effortless execution.”
8. He Has A YouTube Channel
He certainly isn’t the most active person on the platform, but Nhut does have a YouTube channel that he started back in 2014. Nhut has only uploaded a few videos, but the channel has managed to bring in more than 2,000 total views. Some of his old Instagram posts that he may have had another YouTube channel in the past.
9. He Likes To Work Out
Wushu isn’t the only way Nhut likes to get a good workout in. He is a very active person and you can always find him out doing something to burn a few calories. Not only is regular exercise a great way to keep his body in shape, but it also has many benefits for his mind.
10. He Loves Learning New Words
Nhut is a naturally curious person who enjoys learning new things. Words are at the top of the list of things he loves learning about and he often posts a ‘word of the day’ on his Instagram highlights. This curious nature has also probably been an asset to him as an actor.