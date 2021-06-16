The last couple of years of Nia Holloway’s career have been unforgettable in the best way possible. She went from having no TV experience to landing a career-changing role in the new CW series The Republic of Sarah. Thanks to the show, Nia’s name has been circulating around the internet and her fan base has seen tremendous growth. On top of that, she has also earned the attention and respect of people all over the entertainment industry. Not only are people looking forward to seeing how things unfold for her character on the show, but people are also excited to see what the future holds for her career. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Nia Holloway.
1. She’s An Atlanta Native
Nia was born and raised in the Atlanta area, and she’s very proud of her roots. She attended Norcross High School although she left early to pursue her acting. Atlanta is known for producing many talented entertainers and Nia is thankful to be one of the latest to join the list.
2. She’s A Musician
Acting is what has thrust Nia into the spotlight, but music also has a very special place in her heart. Nia has been singing for as long as she can remember and she isn’t the only person in her family to have a beautiful voice. Her great-grandmother, Sylvia Shemwell, once opened up for Elvis as a member of a group called The Sweet Inspirations.
3. She Was In A Reality Competition Show
In 2011, Nia was a contestant on a reality competition series called Majors & Minors. The show featured a group of young people (ages 8-16) who were competing to break into the entertainment industry with the help of people who have already established themselves. The show was canceled after just one season.
4. She’s Been On Broadway
Nia’s on-screen resume may not be very long, but that doesn’t mean she’s lacking in experience. She played Nala in the Broadway production of The Lion King. Although she has been focused on on-screen opportunities for the last couple of years, the stage will always have her heart.
5. 101 Dalmatians Made Her Realize She Wanted To Act
Nia began her acting career by doing school plays and there was one role in particular that solidified that acting was what she wanted to do for the rest of her life. She played Cruella Deville in her fifth-grade production of 101 Dalmations and she hasn’t looked back since.
6. She Loves To Travel
Seeing the world isn’t an experience that everyone gets to have, but Nia is fortunate to be one of the lucky people who has gotten several opportunities to travel. Over the years, she has visited places across the United States and other countries. Some of the destinations she’s been to include Canada and Trinidad and Tobago.
7. She’s A Fashionista
There are lots of people in the entertainment industry who have access to the latest brands, but not all of them have a good sense of style. Nia has a great eye for fashion and she loves being able to express herself through her clothing. No matter what she has planned for the day, Nia is going to show up looking stylish.
8. She Has A Very Supportive Family
Nia was just a teenager when her career started to take off, and things were initially very overwhelming. Fortunately, however, she had the support of her loved ones to help her get adjusted. During an interview with Vox ATL, Nia said, “My father actually came on tour with me and helped me on my first year of tour. Just dealing with school eight hours a day, having a tutor which Disney provided … it was really difficult the first year and just being without my family, but it was definitely all worth it!”
9. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Nia may not have the largest social media following, but she’s learned how to leverage the following she does have to her advantage. She has already gotten the chance to work with brands to help market their products. She is currently a brand ambassador for Goli Gummy’s apple cider vinegar gummies.
10. The Republic Of Sarah Is Her Second TV Role
If Nia’s face didn’t look familiar to those who saw her in The Republic of Sarah, that’s probably because you haven’t seen her before. Her role in the show is only the second time that she’s been on TV. She made her TV debut in 2019 when she appeared in two episodes of Hawaii Five-0. Despite not having a lot of on-screen experience, you’d never be able to tell by watching her work.