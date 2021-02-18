10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nia Renee

Nia Renee may be just 17-years-old, but as soon as she opened her mouth to audition for American Idol, everyone instantly felt like they were hearing the voice of someone who had been singing for decades. Nia’s performance of Aretha Franklin’s hit song “Chain of Fools” left the judges completely stunned. The power in Nia’s voice was almost hard to believe and there was no question that she would be receiving a Golden Ticket at the end of the song. Now on her way to Hollywood, many viewers feel very confident that Nia has what it takes to earn the title of the next American Idol. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about American Idol contestant Nia Renee.
1. She Started Performing When She Was Just 10-Years-Old
Music has been a part of Nia’s life for as long as she can remember. She started singing when she was just over a year old and she started performing when she was around 10. She grew up singing in church and she is a member of Mt. Nebo AME Church. It didn’t take long for everyone who heard her voice to realize that she was very special.
2. She Is A High School Student
One of the things that’s most impressive about Nia’s vocal ability is the fact that she’s still in high school. There aren’t too many other people her age who can put on a show like her. She is currently a senior in Little Rock, AK and I think it’s safe to say that her senior year is off to an unforgettable.
3. She Is Also Into Acting
Singing isn’t the only area of the arts that Nia is interested in. She is also an actress and she has already appeared in a few plays/musicals including a production of Willy Wonka, Jr. and Once on This Island. Nia also enjoys dancing and is the truth definition of a triple threat.
4. She Has Competed In Pageants
Nia is no stranger to competing – and winning. In 2020 Nia was crowned Miss Heritage Outstanding Teen. In addition to winning the pageant, she also won the talent portion of the contest. Hopefully she’ll be able to carry this momentum into her time on American Idol.
5. She Always Wanted To Be On American Idol
Getting the chance to compete on American Idol has been a dream come true for Nia in several ways. Not only is the show a great way for her to get her name out there and access new opportunities, but she’s always dreamed of getting the chance to be a part of the popular series.
6. She Sang At A Professional Sporting Event
Nia may be young, but she’s already covered a lot of ground. American Idol isn’t the first time she’s had to sing in front of a big crowd. In addition to doing local performances, she also got the chance to sing the national anthem at a professional baseball game for the Washington Nationals.
7. She’s Released Her Own Music
Balancing being a high school student and pursuing a music career probably isn’t the easiest thing to do, but Nia manages to make it work. She has already released two original singles “All Lost in Love” and “High Standards”. She hasn’t shared whether or not she has plans to release a full length album any time soon.
8. Nia Renee Isn’t Her Real Name
The world may know her as Nia Renee, but that isn’t actually her name. Her real name is Tania Kelley. It’s no secret that stage names are very common in the entertainment industry, but it’s unclear where the name Nia Renee originated from, but hopefully it’s something she touches on during the season.
9. She Plans To Study Music In College
Nia doesn’t know where she will be attending college just yet, but she does know that she wants to study music. That being said, however, depending on how things go on American Idol, Nia may end up deciding to put of college so she can focus all of her attention on her career.
10. She Has A Strong Support System
Some American Idol contestants come on the show with heartbreaking stories about how no one in their family has ever been supportive of their love for singing. Luckily for Nia that has never been her reality. She has a very strong support system and her parents have been standing by her every step of the way. They continue to be her biggest fans and they’re excited to see where this journey takes her.