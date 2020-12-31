Nia Sharma has been entertaining viewers for over a decade. If you’ve ever seen her in front of the camera, you’ll probably agree that she was simply born to be in the spotlight. The beautiful and talented Indian actress has found success in the TV industry and her work has been appreciated by viewers and critics alike. Although she doesn’t have the longest list of acting credits, Nia has been able to work consistently since making her on screen debut in 2010. In addition to her work as an actress, Nia has also been widely regarded for her beauty. With a huge fan base and no shortage of opportunities, Nia has a lot more awesome things to accomplish in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nia Sharma.
1. She Has Struggled With Acne
On the surface, it’s easy to look at Nia and feel like she’s perfect. In reality, however, she has dealt with challenges and doubt just like the rest of us. During an interview with Pink Villa, Nia opened up about struggles she’s faced with her skincare and shared that she has suffered from acne.
2. She Likes To Sing
Acting may be the thing that has taken up the most of Nia’s time, but it certainly isn’t the only thing she’s interested in. Nia loves music and singing is one of her favorite hobbies. At the moment, it doesn’t look like she has any plans to pursue singing on a serious level.
3. She Studied Communications
Unlike many other actors, Nia chose not to focus her college education on studying acting. Instead, she decided to pursue a more traditional major. Nia attended Jagannath Institute of Management Sciences where she earned a degree in mass communications. Nia may not be working in the field she went to school for, but she’s managed to do very well for herself either way.
4. She Has A Great Sense Of Humor
Comedic roles haven’t really been the focal point of Nia Sharma’s career, but maybe they should be. Judging by many of the posts on her Instagram, she has a great sense of humor and she’s always down for a good joke. She frequently shares funny and relatable memes.
5. She Loves To Stay Active
Health and fitness are two things that are very important to Nia and she had made it a point to make them a part of her daily life. She loves staying active as much as possible. In addition to more traditional workouts, she also enjoys mountain biking and other outdoor activities.
6. She Was A Contestant On Fear Factor In India
Nia has an adventurous side and she’s always been the type of person who likes to try new things. As a result, she decided to put her adventurous nature to the test by participating in Fear Factor. In 2008, Nia appeared as a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She came in fifth place.
7. She Loves Hakkah Noodles
Is there one food that you can eat all the time and never get enough of? For Nia, one of those things is hakka noodles. The dish is similar to lo mein and is very popular in Indian culture. Rajma is another dish that Nia loves – especially when it’s made by her mother.
8. She Loves To Travel
Nia has lived in India for her entire life, but she has still gotten the chance to experience other parts of the world. She loves to travel whenever she gets the chance and she has been to several countries. She especially loves visiting places with beautiful beaches.
9. She Put Her Personal Life On The Back Burner For The Sake Of Her Career
Getting to where Nia is hasn’t been easy, and she’s had to give up a lot of things along the way. During an interview with DNA India she said, “I can sacrifice anything and still choose work. If given 11 things and work is one of them, I’d sacrifice the other 10 things. I’ve sacrificed love at many points to just keeping going. Sometimes, I have said it, sometimes I haven’t expressed. I have given up a lot to be where I am.”
10. She Is Open To A Variety Products
There are many actors who prefer specific types of opportunities, but Nia isn’t interested in closing any doors. She told DNA India, “I am open to all sorts of projects. I am not limiting myself to a certain medium. Somebody comes to me and offers me something respectfully, I am all game.”