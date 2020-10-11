Niall Matter has had quite an interesting career. Although he has appeared in several feature films and TV series, he is most well-known for the roles he’s had in made for TV movies. Although these types of movies are often looked at as low budget and cheesy, they have given Niall a consistent career path that has allowed him to build a big fan base that includes people all over the world. He is especially popular for the multiple Christmas Movies he has starred in. At this point in his career, Niall is a fixture on the Hallmark Channel. Even though TV movies may be his thing, Niall is more versatile than some people realize. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Niall Matter.
1. He Used To Work On An Oil Rig
Switching career is something that a lot of people are hesitant to do. Not only did Niall change careers, but what he does now is completely different from what he used to do. Before he got into acting, Niall spent nearly a decade working on oil rigs in Canada. Members in his family had also worked in oil rigs for two generations prior.
2. He’s A Husband And Father
Niall is very dedicated to his work, but he’s also put in lots of time into building a happy life at home as well. He has been married to Sara Bradley since 2016. The couple has two children together. He told Media Village, “Having kids really softened my heart; dealing with them and my wife, who I love dearly, I’m just in a different place in life and these roles I get to play … I get to live in that space.”
3. He Started Acting After An Accident
Niall’s oil rig career came to a sudden and painful end when he suffered a serious injury while on the job. During an interview with The Chicago Tribune he said, “I had a really bad accident that actually forced me to take time away from the rigs. I had to learn how to walk again. It took me about six months to learn how to walk again. And when I got back to the rig, my very first week I saw a terrible accident. I actually witnessed a guy leave his legs on the rig and then the next day I quit.”
4. He Likes To Interact With His Fans On Social Media
Niall’s fans may be disappointed to know that he doesn’t have an Instagram account, but that doesn’t mean that he isn’t involved on social media at all. He’s pretty active on Twitter where he has over 24,000 followers. He loves to interact with his followers by responding to their questions/comments and retweeting their tweets.
5. He Attended Vancouver Film School
After Niall had his accident and decided to get into acting, he knew that it was something he wanted to take very seriously. He went on to study acting at Vancouver Film School. The school also has several other notable alumni including Kevin Smith and Jewel Staite.
6. He’s A Big Hockey Fan
As a native of Canada, it’s only right that Niall be a fan of the country’s most popular sport: hockey. He loves to attend games as often as he can. In 2018, Niall even starred in a Hallmark Channel movie called Frozen in Love in which he played a hockey player.
7. He’s A Musician
Niall was born into a family where music has always played an important role. When he was younger he learned how to play the guitar and singing country songs with his dad. Niall got the chance to flex his musical muscle in the 2020 TV movie, Country At Heart.
8. He Considers All Of His Co Workers To Be Friends
Most people would agree that they don’t go to work to make friends, but it’s always an added bonus when you can build a bond with the people you work with. Niall considers himself lucky to be able to think of all of the people he’s worked with over the years as his friends.
9. He’s A Private Person
Unlike many other people who have been dubbed ‘heart throbs,’ Niall hasn’t really relished in the spotlight. He seems to be the kind of actor who prefers to have a private life as well. He doesn’t share lots of information about his personal life and his social media presence is strictly professional.
10. He Was Only Supposed To Have A Minor Guest Role On Eureka
Sometimes the best opportunities come when you least expect them. When Niall was originally cast for Eureka, he was only supposed to have a minor guest role. However, his chemistry with the rest of the cast was so good that he was asked to stick around for several episodes.