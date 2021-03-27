At 25 years old, Nic Ashe has been acting for more than half of his life. The talented young star was still just a kid when he proved that he had the skill and versatility to take on even the most complex roles. In 2016, he got a major break in his career when he was cast in the OWN series, Queen Sugar. Now in its 5th season, Nic’s character has evolved and he is continuing to enjoy the experience. Not only has the role given him the opportunity to work consistently, but it’s also allowed him to be a part of a project that touches on topics and stories that are important to him. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nic Ashe.
1. He Would Love To Work With Netflix
Nic Ashe is always thinking about the future and the places he would like to go in his career. One day he would love to do a project with the streaming giant, Netflix. For now, however, he will continue to enjoy the service as a customer. Some of his favorite Netflix shows include Luke Cage and The Get Down.
2. He Has Theater Experience
Although the last few years of his career have been focused on TV, Nic actually got his start in the theater world. His first major job was in a touring production of The Lion King. Nic told Downtown Magazine NYC, “The first play I ever saw on Broadway was The Lion King. And it’s funny, I didn’t see the musical until after I booked Young Simba. So The Lion King was both my first audition and my first theatrical experience.”
3. He Has a Boyfriend
Nic is a proud member of the LGBTQ community. He came out in the summer of 2020 and revealed that he is dating fellow actor, Justice Smith. Justice initially became known in 2015 for his role in the Netflix series The Get Down. He has since become popular for movies like Detective Pikachu and All the Bright Places.
4. He’s Also A Writer
Nic is a creative person all the way around and he also enjoys crafting his own series. He made his screenwriting debut in 2017 with a short film called Last Looks. That is his only officially screenwriting credit at the moment, but there’s a very good chance we will see more writing from Nic in the future.
5. He Didn’t Go To Drama School
There’s an ongoing debate in the acting community over whether or not actors should seek formal training or jump right into working. Nic decided the second option was right for him. During an interview with Master Chat Magazine Nic said, “When I graduated high school, I spent a long time contemplating if I would go to college or if I would start auditioning. The decision boiled down to a four-year conservatory, or a play at the Manhattan Theater Club written by Tarell Alvin McCraney. I went with the play.”
6. He’s A Musician
Acting isn’t the only area of the arts where Nic has excelled. He also sings and plays the piano. At this point, it appears that music is more of a hobby for him but he does eventually have plans to release some of his own music and start performing.
7. He Started His Own Scholarship Fund
Nic is all about giving back to others and one of the ways he’s doing that is through the creation of a scholarship fund. He started a program called Steam Train Scholarship which donates money to seniors who are interested in pursuing an education in the arts. The goal of the scholarship is to help give young creatives the confidence to know that their dreams are possible.
8. His Mom Passed Away Right Before Filming For Season 5
Nic suffered a very tragic loss in 2020 when his mom, Jade, passed away on the day that season five of the show was set to begin filming. Although Ava DuVernay said that he was more than welcome to take some time off to go be with his family, he decided to go to work to try and take his mind off things.
9. He’s An Activist
Similar to his character in Queen Sugar, Nic is very passionate about issues involving human rights and he isn’t afraid to speak his mind about the things that are important to him. He has used his platform to show his support for the fight to end racism as well as his support for LGBTQ rights.
10. He Made His On-Screen Debut In Are We There Yet?
Nic Ashe has been making major movies since the very beginning of his career. His very first on-screen role was in an episode of the TV series Are We There Yet? The series was a spin-off of the 2005 film of the same name. Although Nic’s role was small, it was a great way to get his foot in the door.