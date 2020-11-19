Nicholas Braun was only 13 when he made his first on screen appearance in the TV movie Walter and Henry. Since then, his journey has included nearly 50 other roles, and Braun has shown time and time again that he has the capacity to take on a wide variety of roles. In 2018, he was cast in in the HBO series Succession, and the role proved to be the perfect fit for him. He earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Greg Hirsch in the show. While his TV work is what most people are familiar with, he’s actually got some film experience under his belt, too. He has a role in the upcoming film, Zola, which is based on a Twitter thread about a wild experience involving a stripper and a trip to Florida. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nicholas Braun.
1. He’s A Musician
Despite deciding to pursue acting, Nicholas has always loved music. He started writing songs a few years ago and has always wanted to release something, however, he let his nerves get the best of him for a long time. He told Variety, “I love making music and would love to make more. If it works with the way the world goes and if I can fit it in, then I’m going to do it.”
2. His Dad Also Works In The Entertainment Industry
Having a knack for entertainment is something that runs in the Braun family. Nicholas’ father, Craig Braun, is an actor who also had a career in the music industry. He helped design the album cover for The Rolling Stones album Sticky Fingers. Nicholas’ half brothers, Guillaume and Timothy, are also actors.
3. He Enjoys Photography
Nicholas is a creative person to his core and expressing himself through art is something he deeply enjoys. With that being said, music and acting aren’t the only ways he’s able to do this. He is also very interested in photography and loves snapping pictures whenever he can.
4. He Loves Wearing Turtlenecks
Turtlenecks are one of those pieces of clothing that not everyone can pull off. For that reason, lots of people like to steer clear of them just to play it safe. Nicholas Braun, on the other hand, really loves turtle necks. He said, “Turtlenecks just work with my neck shape. When in doubt, I can always count on a turtleneck to make me feel whole.”
5. He’s Careful Never To Get Too Comfortable
The acting world is very competitive so it’s important to always stay on your toes. Even if you have a stable job as a star or regular on a TV series, getting complacent is out of the question. That level of comfort is something Nicholas hopes to avoid. He told The Ringer, “I want to stay uncomfortable. So that takes a little bit of checking myself to make sure I’m not too smooth or I understand things too clear. It all should be a little blurry and a little confusing.”
6. He Has Been Impacted By COVID-19
COVID-19 has affected countless people all over the world, and Nicholas has seen just how bad the virus can get on several occasions. Although he has never tested positive himself, his father did but was fortunately able to recover. Unfortunately, Nicholas’ Succession cast mate, Mark Blum wasn’t so lucky. He passed away due to complications from COVID in March. Nicholas recently released a COVID inspired song called “Do You Have Antibodies?”
7. He Loves The Freedom He Gets From Acting
Acting is the closest thing to an out of body experience many people will ever experience. That’s exactly what Nicholas likes about it. He loves that acting gives him the chance to step outside of himself and feel the freedom to be someone else, even if it only lasts for a few minutes at at time.
8. He’s A Big Lauryn Hill Fan
Nicholas was a fan of music long before he ever thought about becoming a musician himself. He grew up listening to all sorts of music and went through the classic punk rock phase. He was also a big R&B fan and one of his favorite artists was Lauryn Hill. During his interview with Variety, he said that he was “obsessed” with her and even named a pet after her.
9. He Loves To Travel
Nicholas is the kind of person who enjoys getting new experiences, and traveling is one of the best experiences a person can have. Throughout his life, he has been very fortunate to have the ability to travel often and he has gone to places like Thailand and Spain.
10. His Height Has Been A Challenge For Some Roles
Nicholas Brain is 6’6″ which sounds great until it’s time to film a scene. Filming tall people is notoriously difficult because it can be hard to fit them in the frame, especially when they’re shooting scenes with other people. For many projects he’s worked on, the crew had to stand on boxes to be able film him correctly. However, on Succession, his height has been an advantage.