Buying a home is one of the biggest purchases most people will ever make, and Nichole Holmes loves to be a part of the process. As a real estate agent, it’s her job to help her clients find their dream homes, but her job has officially gotten more difficult thanks to Marriage or Mortgage. In the new Netflix series, Nichole competes with wedding planner, Sarah Miller, to help soon to be married couples find the best way to spend their budget. While Sarah hopes to convince them to spend the money on a wedding, Nichole’s good is to persuade them to use the money to purchase a home. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Nichole Holmes.
1. She Is Originally From Illinois
These days Nichole is based in the Nashville area and it appears that she’s lived there for the last several years. Originally, however, she is from Illinois. She graduated from Marion High School in 1992. It’s unclear what exactly brought her to Nashville but she seems to be loving it.
2. She Was A Model
Marriage or Mortgage may be Nichole’s first time doing a show like this, but she is certainly no stranger to being in front of the camera. She was a professional model for the Shop at Home Network for about six years. She eventually became a show host for the network.
3. She Studied At Southern Illinois University
Although real estate is technically Nichole’s job, a career in the entertainment industry was something she always saw for herself. According to Nichole’s LinkedIn profile, she earned a bachelor’s degree Radio/Television from Southern Illinois University. While in school she was involved in several activities such as the campus radio station.
4. She Was Shocked By Some Of The Couple’s Choices
Every time Nichole worked with a couple on the show she did her best to make them understand why she felt like purchasing a home would be the best choice for them. Although there were sometimes she could guess which way the couples were leaning, she found herself genuinely surprised more often than not.
5. She Was A Pageant Queen
Nichole has gotten to do more cool things in her lifetime than most people can imagine. In 1995, Nichole was crowned Miss Illinois USA. She then went on to compete in the Miss USA Pageant where she was the runner up. Nichole was also dubbed Miss Photogenic.
6. She Has Been Divorced Twice
The idea of choosing between a big wedding or a house is something that Nichole is quite familiar with in her personal life. She has been married and divorced twice and both times she opted for the wedding. Now she realizes that buying a house would’ve been a better investment. Although she can’t go back in time and change any of the details of her own story, she can do her best to help couples start their marriage with a financially sound decision.
7. She Has Been Working In Real Estate For More Than A Decade
Helping people buy homes isn’t just something Nichole does when the Netflix cameras are rolling. She started working with Sotheby’s International Realty in 2009. Her LinkedIn profile shows that she left the company in 2017. She has been working for a company called Parks as an affiliate broker since 2017.
8. She Tested Positive For COVID While Filming
COVID-19 has impacted countless people all over the world and Nichole is one of them. While filming for the show, she tested positive for the virus and production had to be put on hold. She told Distractify, “I had a very mild case, thank goodness. When we came back, Netflix took it to the extreme. They had the most sanitized sets after that… We had to get multiple [negative] tests before I could get back in there.”
9. She Is A Mom
Not only does Nichole work full-time, but she’s also a full-time mom. She has a 5-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, Ali Frazmand. It’s unclear whether or not Nichole has any older children. When Nichole gets time off from work, she likes to spend as much of as as she can with her daughter. Nichole also has a very close relationship with her parents who make frequent appearances on her Instagram profile.
10. She Loves Dogs
Knowing whether someone is a dog or cat person always provides interesting insight into their personality. For those who were wondering, Nichole is definitely a dog person. Judging by her Instagram profile, she has three fur babies or her own and they’re a very important part of her family.