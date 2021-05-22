10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nick Austin

Nick Austin made it big on TikTok. Like so many other kids his age, he’s been able to make a name for himself on the platform that allows people to film themselves dancing, singing, and doing whatever they want to do while posting videos online and sharing them with their followers. He’s been in the news a lot more recently because he’s been seen with another famous young person, and the rumor mill is currently working overtime to ascertain whether or not he is dating Madison Beer. Here’s what we know about this young man.
1. He is Young
He’s only 20. He’s a young guy who was born in the early 2000s, on July 1, 2020, and he didn’t grow up in the same generation as so many of us. The internet was always a part of his life. He doesn’t know what it is like to grow up and have nothing but an encyclopedia to keep him company. He knows social media well because it’s always been a part of his life.
2. He Dreamed of Being an Actor
As a child, he always thought he would grow up to become a famous face in Hollywood. Of course, he did that with the age-old dream of simply becoming an actor. He would be famous in the movies or on television. He didn’t realize he would become famous in a different light, without the hassle of auditions and all that goes along with Hollywood life.
3. He Thinks Social Media is Better Than Acting
When he was growing up, social media wasn’t what it is now. He had his dream of acting, but he’s since decided what he is doing is way better than acting. He gets to do what he wants to do, but he gets the same fame and the same perks of being an actor. He also gets to work on his own schedule rather than working around others and their own schedules.
4. He Doesn’t Discuss Personal Things
If you ask him about his personal life, he’s not sharing. He doesn’t do the drama on the internet situation. He doesn’t discuss the people he knows. He doesn’t bother with things like that. He simply lives his life and focuses on what he is doing, and he stays well out of the dramatics that float around houses like the one he lives in.
5. He is a Hype House Guy
There are so many ‘houses’ in LA these days that it is difficult to keep them straight. These houses are content creation houses in which young stars of roughly the same age live and work. Some life full-time in the houses while others only come to stay for a few days at a time when they are in LA. He’s in Hype House, which is one of the more well-known houses filled with content creators.
6. He Made a Fan Faint
Once, while he was out and about in Los Angeles, he stopped by The Grove to do a little shopping. While there, he spotted a fan who was staring at him. When he made eye contact with her, presumably to offer a polite nod and smile, she fell to the ground and passed out. This is a story he enjoys sharing.
7. He Had his First Kiss Young
He is still young, so you might assume his first kiss was a little more recent than most, but his first kiss happened nearly 18 years ago. He was only two. He was at his parent’s wedding serving as the ring bearer when the little girl his parents asked to be their flower girl laid one on him. It was adorable, and we are certain his family loved it.
8. He’s Never Flown
Just….stop. Honestly. Who hasn’t been on a plane before? Especially by the age of 20?! It’s unbelievable to us that he has not been on an airplane in his life, and we cannot get over just how fascinating that is to us. We just don’t know anyone who has never flown, though he does share that he has a fear of flying that keeps him out of the air.
9. He Left Home in 2019 with No Plan
A year before he moved into the Hype House as a social media influencer, he had no idea what he was doing. He got in his car, drove to LA with all his belongings with him, and he had no plan, no money, and no idea. Thankfully, he did not have to wait long to find his fame.
10. He Called his Girlfriend his Soulmate
He and Madison Beer were spotted together back in the summer of 2020 on dates, and everyone began to wonder. Since neither of them talked about their relationship or one another, the world just had to keep wondering. In March 2021, however, Nick Austin confirmed their relationship and called her his soul mate and his dream girl.