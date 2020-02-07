10 Things You Didn’t Know About Nick Bateman

Model and actor Nick Bateman is the kind of man you notice, but that doesn’t mean you know all there is to know about him. He might have a handsome face and a memorable one at that, but most of his fans remember him from his roles and from his campaigns yet they never bother to get to know him at all. He’s a man who was born in Canada, he struck it big in the world of modeling, and he managed to land a few roles as an actor in some television shows, a few movies, and some Hallmark Original Movies. He’s a man who has made it big, but has he made you remember anything about him?
1. He Loves Dogs
Who doesn’t love a person who loves dogs? When someone loves dogs, it helps us get a better understanding of the type of person that they are. They love to be cuddled. They have enough responsibility in their lives to care for another living creature who needs constant love, attention, and care. That’s what we like to do.
2. He’s Into Active Living
From the time he was a child, he was very involved in physical activity. He was a martial artist who began training young. He was so good that he was able to take home some impressive titles. He even took home the National Blackbelt League’s world title four times before he was 17. That’s an impressive stance to take, and it shows he has serious abilities.
3. He’s Educated
In addition to his athletic prowess, he’s also a man who is intelligent. He went to college at the Capilano University, which is located in Vancouver. He’s Canadian, so he decided to stick around and go to university in his own country rather than coming to the United States or studying abroad elsewhere. He graduated when he was only 20.
4. He’s A Married Father of One
He’s a man who knows what he wants. He began dating his wife in 2008. Her name is Maria Corrigan. They were together for 10 years before they welcomed their first baby. Then they got engaged, and then a year later they decided to get married. They’ve been married since 2019, and they are raising their little boy, Chase, together.
5. He’s Worked with PETA
For some time, he worked with PETA in North Carolina. They area needed hay and shelter repair for dogs in need, and he did what he could to help them get the help they needed. From bringing in hay to repairing shelters that were not able to function properly to house the dogs, they were able to get things handled and improved. He really loves animals, and we think that his biggest soft spot is for his dogs.
6. He’s an Active Dad
If you take a look at his Instagram feed, it’s carefully curated to include many of his own modeling photos – you have to do what you have to do to market yourself – but it’s regularly interrupted with sweet photos of his baby boy. Chase is the spitting image of his father, too, and what a cute couple of guys they are. Mom must be very proud to raise her sweet boy with a husband who is obviously so close to both of them.
7. He’s Low Maintenance
Many people assume that models must be exceptionally high maintenance. And while we have to point out that there will be many people who disagree with Nick Bateman’s version of low-maintenance actually being low, we aren’t those people. His skincare routine is only two products, and he works out and eats a healthy diet with a few indulgences here and there. We cannot think of anything less high maintenance than that.
8. He Began Martial Arts Because He Had A Specific Career Goal in Mind
Whatever you say about him, he was a four-year-old with a goal, and that’s nothing to laugh about. When he was only a toddler, he knew what he was going to be as an adult. He wasn’t going to be a police officer or a firefighter or a model or actor. He was going to grow up and become a Ninja Turtle, and that, friends, is why he’s so good at martial arts. You can’t be a Ninja Turtle without the martial arts and ninja part of things. The turtle part might be a bit more difficult, but he was working with a goal, took home some serious titles, and actually made things happen.
9. He Became A Model Thanks to Calvin Klein
Mostly. He had a friend who was a promoter who asked him to come to a modeling situation he was working in Miami. He went, and one of the judges was actually his friend’s friend – Calvin Klein. He liked what he saw, and that’s kind of how it all began. He was only 17 at the time, and that meant he wasn’t allowed to compete officially in the modeling event, but that didn’t stop the famous underwear designer from wanting to get his contact information and offer him a job. He didn’t realize that he was THE Calvin Klein, and he made a little small talk with him before walking away and his friend basically had to kick him because he didn’t realize he was the actual famous Calvin Klein.
10. He’s Pretty Easy Going
Ask anyone in the world how many selfies they have to take to get the perfect shot, and the honest ones will tell you they have dozens of the same photo over and over again until they get that perfect shot. Ask Nick Bateman and he will tell you that if he was out the night before, if he had a good meal or a cocktail, or he didn’t get enough sleep, sometimes it takes him 10 to 20 photos to get a good one. Other times, he’s good with the first one he takes. Well, that must be nice, right?