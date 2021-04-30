After spending over a decade in the entertainment industry, most people would agree that Nick Eversman has earned his stripes. He has worked hard to make his way through the ranks and he’s had some pretty impressive jobs in the process. In addition to making guest appearances on several successful shows, he got his first major break with a recurring role in Missing. Most recently, Nick has been getting a lot of attention for his role in the mini-series The Good Lord Bird. Nick’s fans will be happy to know that he also has a role in an upcoming film called Dear Luke, Love Me. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nick Eversman.
1. He’s A Wisconsin Native
Nick Eversman was born and raised in Madison, WI. Despite where he’s from, Nick is a fan of the Chicago Cubs. Although he is proud of his roots and will always have love for his hometown, Nick eventually made the decision to relocate to give himself a better chance in the industry.
2. He’s Done Voice Acting
Live-action work is the first thing that comes to mind when people think of Nick, but he’s also tried his hand at voice acting. He was the voice of Phil in the 2012 movie Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva la Fiesta! He hasn’t shared whether he plans to do more voice acting in the future.
3. He’s A Producer
Not only has Nick been getting bigger roles lately, but his career has been growing in other ways as well. Now, he wants to venture to the other side of the camera and see what he can contribute there. Nick will be making his debut as an executive producer with the movie Dear Luke, Love Me.
4. He’s A Family Man
Accomplishing great things in life is always a great feeling, but it feels even better when you can share it with the people you love. Nick is a devoted family man and he and his wife, Emily, have two adorable children. Nick credits becoming a father with changing his life and helping him become a better actor. When he isn’t working, he looks forward to spending as much time with them as his kid.
5. He’s A Big Star Wars Fan
Just because Nick works in the entertainment industry doesn’t mean that he can’t enjoy it as well. He enjoys watching movies in his free time and he especially loves Star Wars. Maybe one day he’ll get to have a full circle opportunity by landing a role in the franchise.
6. He Was A Shrimp For His First Job
Acting may seem like a glamorous job from the outside looking in, but in reality, it often comes with lots of struggles. When Nick first arrived in Los Angeles, the first acting job he got required him to dress up in a massive shrimp costume. Of course, this probably wasn’t the first gig he was hoping for, but he’s lucky to be able to say he’s come a long way since.
7. He’s A Poet
The arts are all about self-expression, and acting isn’t the only way that Nick likes to share himself with the world. He also enjoys writing and he’s even tried his hand at poetry. Over the last few years, Nick has shared poems that he wrote as part of a writing exercise.
8. He’s An Outdoors Kind Of Guy
Everybody has at least one place that they like to go to clear their heads. For Nick, that place has always been the outdoors. Nick loves spending time out in nature and it’s one of his favorite ways to spend his free time. He enjoys doing things like going hiking, camping, and boating.
9. He Knows Exactly What He Would Be Doing If It Weren’t For Acting
It may be hard to imagine Nick doing anything other than acting, but he’s actually thought about what he else he would like to do. When asked what he would be doing if it weren’t for acting, he told Da Man, “Painting and designing guitars. I’ve got a few that I’ve custom-painted myself and just loved the whole process.” Nick is also a guitarist himself and he has done some performances over the years.
10. He Always Wanted To Be In A Spy Movie
Almost every actor has at least one kind of project that they’d like to do at some point. While talking to Da Man, Nick said that he always wanted to do a “spy-action” film. Although he hasn’t yet gotten that opportunity on the big screen, he was able to get pretty close with his role in Missing.